Commentary: 10 lessons post-COVID-19

5. The best times in life are spent laughing. Whether it’s a 6-year-old attempting to eat birthday cake with a giant serving fork or my husband’s best Chuck Norris jokes, laughing is good for mind, body and soul.

6. The best gifts are homemade. Our boys each made me a birthday card. It was the sweetest gift from three little guys who prefer video games over craft time. My husband forgot to give me a birthday card, but then again he’s been busy.

7. Our bodies are amazing machines, but they need care. In the days leading up to my first COVID-19 symptoms, I wasn’t eating good foods or drinking enough water. I remember that a jumbo fountain pop and greasy slice of pizza promised to solve all of my problems. They lied.

8. Fresh air is a beautiful thing. So is all of creation. We need to get out and enjoy it while we’re still breathing. (Even Chuck Norris breathes air ... five times a day.)

9. All joking aside, COVID-19 is serious. Any virus that can knock a person out for more than a week, put a person in the hospital or end a life is serious. Wearing a mask and washing hands thoroughly are simple ways we can take it seriously and care for each other.