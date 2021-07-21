York: GOP wasn't only party to adopt anti-vaxer stance

A few days after the election in November, the polling organization YouGov reported, “Democrats are 30 points more likely than Republicans to be worried about the speed of vaccine development (90% vs. 60%). Democrats’ concern about the eventual vaccine’s safety has increased steadily from 79% in mid-July — when the United States hit its prior high of coronavirus cases — to 90% in recent weeks.”

Although other polls indicated that Democrats were, overall, a bit more likely than Republicans to say they would get the vaccine quickly upon release, the fact was, Democratic leaders had encouraged skepticism when skepticism was politically beneficial — during the campaign. After Biden’s victory, Democrats fully embraced the vaccine — the very same vaccine developed under the Trump Operation Warp Speed program — and mounted a help-is-on-the-way public relations campaign.

What if Trump had been re-elected? Skepticism among some Democrats might well have expanded and hardened into a wariness about the COVID vaccine similar to what we see among some Republicans today. “It was rushed!” many Democrats might say. “Scientists were pressured! Trump corrupted the approval process!” Yes, that is speculation. But it is a fact that some Democrats were saying one thing about the vaccine before the election and another thing after.