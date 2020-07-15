Willett: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

When your facility reaches Phase Three, allowing in person visitation, expect to follow new safety measures requested by the facility, such as scheduling your visit, going through health screening protocols when on site and wearing a mask when you visit. Each facility will designate visitor safety protocols to protect you and their residents.

The sacrifices Iowa’s long-term care residents and their families have been forced to make to keep their loved ones safe in the wake of this devastating virus are anguishing. I have heard from families desperate to see their loved one, and I have seen the distress on the faces of policymakers as they’ve drawn up necessary but heartbreaking visitation limitation requirements to keep residents safe. There is no question these policies have saved lives and has allowed us to now turn to the eventual safe reunification of Iowa families and their loved ones.