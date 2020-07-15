Willett: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families
0 comments

Willett: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowans have faced daunting and unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, and no one has faced as much adversity as those with a loved one in a long-term care facility. For these families, not only are their medically fragile loved ones far more susceptible to the virus, but they have had to adjust to additional safety precautions, such as not being able to visit in person.

Visit restriction protocols were implemented thanks to recommendations provided in early March by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. While these precautions have been necessary to protect residents and save lives, the inability to visit loved ones in-person has created enormous strain on families. With new COVID-era protocols in place in Iowa long-term care facilities, it is now appropriate to turn to the plan to allow in-person visits under certain conditions to resume.  

This week, the Iowa Department of Public Health issued new guidance to help nursing facilities navigate this complicated landscape. This guidance calls for a phased approach to allowing in-person visits. The Iowa Center for Assisted Living has provided similar guidance to Iowa’s assisted living facilities.

Based on this guidance, a facility’s reopening phase will be based on the status of COVID-19 in the surrounding community and at the facility, as well as the availability of certain resources to protect residents and staff from exposure during visits, such as face masks, gloves and gowns. Our facilities continue to work diligently to secure the resources needed, but the supply chain nationwide remains strained while demand has increased a thousand-fold for certain products.

Depending on these and other factors, a facility will be operating under one of three phases of reopening. If any of these factors change over time, a nursing facility may be required to return to a more restrictive phase.

Facilities will notify families when they progress from one phase to the next. Generally speaking, the following types of visits are allowed per phase:

  • Phase One: Compassionate care, such as end-of-life visits, window visits, virtual visits and limited outdoor visits.
  • Phase Two: Adds visitation options for residents nearing end of life or experiencing significant changes in condition.
  • Phase Three: Adds limited in-person visits that comply with each facility’s specific visitation policies, which may include additional screening procedures, scheduling visits and the use of personal protective equipment while visiting.

When your facility reaches Phase Three, allowing in person visitation, expect to follow new safety measures requested by the facility, such as scheduling your visit, going through health screening protocols when on site and wearing a mask when you visit. Each facility will designate visitor safety protocols to protect you and their residents.

The sacrifices Iowa’s long-term care residents and their families have been forced to make to keep their loved ones safe in the wake of this devastating virus are anguishing. I have heard from families desperate to see their loved one, and I have seen the distress on the faces of policymakers as they’ve drawn up necessary but heartbreaking visitation limitation requirements to keep residents safe. There is no question these policies have saved lives and has allowed us to now turn to the eventual safe reunification of Iowa families and their loved ones. 

GOT AN OPINION? LET'S HEAR IT: Join today
Brent Willett

Willett

Brent Willett is president & CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history
Columnists

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history

President Donald Trump's proposal for a "National Garden of American Heroes," is a ludicrous, transparently political stunt. It's also his latest, ill-considered salvo against modern art and architecture. Back when the 45th president was a real estate developer, he dressed his skyscrapers in glitzy glass and metal. But ever since he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he's gone retro, as he ...

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Columnists

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

Editorial: If Trump would just wear a mask, fewer Americans might die of COVID-19
Columnists

Editorial: If Trump would just wear a mask, fewer Americans might die of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic poses a severe challenge to elected leaders that far exceeds any headaches posed by budget crises or corruption scandals. With projections now showing 208,000 Americans dead by Election Day of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, every pandemic decision is fraught with dire public health implications. This is why San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer deserves ...

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias
Columnists

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias

My son, who is nearly 17 years old and Black, is afraid to go outside. "Mom, I am a Black guy wearing a mask in Oakland," he told me. "I am going to be killed." Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, my 19-year-old daughter was afraid to ride the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. "Mom," she explained, "they kill Black girls on BART." She was referring to the July 2018 murder of Nia Wilson, an ...

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News