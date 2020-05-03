Willett: Iowa’s senior health care workers need our support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, individual acts of courage have become everyday occurrences. Nowhere is this truer than in our state’s long-term care centers.

The threat facing those in long-term care is grave and unprecedented. Once the virus is introduced into an environment with a highly vulnerable population like a nursing home, it is hard to impede its spread — and virtually impossible without enhanced testing capabilities and much more personal protective equipment (PPE) than we have access to today. This is true in many hospitals, and it is true in long-term care facilities.

Due to the frightening relentlessness of COVID-19, long-term care providers have taken unprecedented steps to protect their residents. Unfortunately, even with significant measures in place and facilities following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and other public health officials, more than 3,600 long term care facilities nationwide have been impacted by the virus. This includes 13 in Iowa that have reported outbreaks to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Many of us will never know the pain and uncertainty of leaving our families every morning or every night and going to work to provide a vulnerable population with life-sustaining care amid a pandemic.