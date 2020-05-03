Willett: Iowa’s senior health care workers need our support

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, individual acts of courage have become everyday occurrences. Nowhere is this truer than in our state’s long-term care centers.
The threat facing those in long-term care is grave and unprecedented. Once the virus is introduced into an environment with a highly vulnerable population like a nursing home, it is hard to impede its spread — and virtually impossible without enhanced testing capabilities and much more personal protective equipment (PPE) than we have access to today. This is true in many hospitals, and it is true in long-term care facilities.
Due to the frightening relentlessness of COVID-19, long-term care providers have taken unprecedented steps to protect their residents. Unfortunately, even with significant measures in place and facilities following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and other public health officials, more than 3,600 long term care facilities nationwide have been impacted by the virus. This includes 13 in Iowa that have reported outbreaks to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Many of us will never know the pain and uncertainty of leaving our families every morning or every night and going to work to provide a vulnerable population with life-sustaining care amid a pandemic.
Adequate PPE and routine testing for long-term care are paramount in this moment. While there has been significant attention paid across the country to the importance of providing hospitals with the PPE they need to protect themselves from the virus, it is imperative we not overlook those working in long-term care settings for the same equipment.
More than 70% of long-term care facilities nationwide report they lack enough PPE. This not only puts the brave women and men providing care at risk, it also puts the people they care for at greater risk. As more caregivers and long-term care residents face the prospect of infection in part because of the nationwide shortage of PPE, it will place more of a burden on hospitals who care for the sick.
Testing is a critical area where long-term care providers need more support. We applaud Governor Reynolds’ recent action to broaden testing for staff of some of Iowa’s long-term care facilities, who represent the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Iowa. As enhanced testing for long-term care staff ramps up, equally important is the plan to address potential staff shortages which may result from expanded testing. Our association will work with the governor’s office as it develops these plans to ensure continued access to care across Iowa’s long-term care system. Moving forward, since a test result only captures an individual’s infection status for a fixed period of time, long-term care facility staff and residents must be prioritized at the highest level to receive comprehensive, consistent and ongoing surveillance testing to effectively identify infections and respond as early as possible.
It is time to rally around the remarkable people who are the staff and residents in long-term care, like so many have rallied around equally courageous hospital staff and patients. Only by making the most vulnerable in our society a priority will we give them the support they have earned and deserve.
Brent Willett is president & CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association.
