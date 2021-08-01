What do you remember from Sept. 11, 2001?

We want to hear from you.

I was in my first grade classroom.

First, there was the ushering in and out of the teacher in the neighboring classroom. She and my teacher spoke in hushed, rushed, unintelligible whispers. Before I knew anything, that was the thing that pricked my senses: Something's amiss here.

Moments later, my teacher told our classroom what had happened and we were ushered to the upstairs library with other classrooms, where we watched the tragedy and its aftermath happen over and over on a loop on the small television that someone wheeled in on a cart.

Like many children who experienced this in real time from afar, I heard the adults around me already making meaning of what to me was shocking but still nearly incomprehensible, saying things like: "You'll never forget this day." "You're experiencing history right now." "Everything is about to change."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So much has changed, indeed.

It seems impossible, but this year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.