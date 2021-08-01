What do you remember from Sept. 11, 2001?
We want to hear from you.
I was in my first grade classroom.
First, there was the ushering in and out of the teacher in the neighboring classroom. She and my teacher spoke in hushed, rushed, unintelligible whispers. Before I knew anything, that was the thing that pricked my senses: Something's amiss here.
Moments later, my teacher told our classroom what had happened and we were ushered to the upstairs library with other classrooms, where we watched the tragedy and its aftermath happen over and over on a loop on the small television that someone wheeled in on a cart.
Like many children who experienced this in real time from afar, I heard the adults around me already making meaning of what to me was shocking but still nearly incomprehensible, saying things like: "You'll never forget this day." "You're experiencing history right now." "Everything is about to change."
So much has changed, indeed.
It seems impossible, but this year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Globe Gazette coverage from the time retells testimonies of North Iowans who found themselves immersed in the events which unfolded that day, or knew people who were. There are photos of folks gathered around department store televisions, North Iowans donating blood and giving back in numerous other ways, and seemingly endless lines of vehicles at gas stations.
As we look back and remember the lives lost and the heroic efforts that took place that day, we want to hear from you. What do you remember? Where were you? Who were you with? What were you doing? How did 9/11 affect your life, and how has it changed you over the last 20 years?
This September, the Globe Gazette will share a special section around the anniversary of 9/11, and in it, we want to include your memories, your voices. By Aug. 15, you can send us your memories in 250 words or less — and photos from the day, if you have any — by emailing melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
By sharing our experiences, maybe we'll come to new understandings about the events that took place and how we responded. Together.
We hope to hear from you soon.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.