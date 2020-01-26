Washburn: For Iowa birdlife, winter weather is no picnic

Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those were the conditions we endured last weekend, and I’m guessing there were a lot of North Iowans who were wishing they were someplace else.

Looking through my cozy dining room window, I wondered how anything could survive out there. It’s the same thing I always wonder when whiteout weather conditions grip the landscape. When the storm finally ends, I also never fail to marvel at how backyard birds suddenly re-emerge to resume business as usual. How do they manage to weather the storm?

For Iowa birdlife, winter survival tactics are nearly as varied and interesting as the species themselves. Their first trick is simple. In order to beat subzero cold, most birds consume all the food they can get their little beaks on.

There’s no calorie counting with this crowd. Fat and carbs are a wintering bird’s best friends. As long as chickadees, nuthatches and cardinals can locate high energy food sources, they can easily withstand the coldest temperatures. Backyard feeders are never more beneficial than when extreme weather puts survival on the line.