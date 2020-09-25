Washburn: Fall warblers present ultimate birding challenge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abandoning their summer homes in the North Country, tiny wood warblers are on the move. For Iowa birding enthusiasts, the season’s most challenging migration has begun. I use the word challenging because no other grouping of birds is more difficult to correctly identify than autumn warblers.

Even when warblers are bedecked in their finest spring plumage, making an accurate identification can be frustrating. During the fall migration, things get even tougher as those same species arrive in their comparatively nondescript juvenile or autumn plumages.

After spending years in the field, I still have trouble identifying fall warblers – especially on days when I can only obtain brief glimpses as birds dart in and out of heavy cover. Fortunately, there are some basics that can help me – and you -- decide which species we are currently viewing.

It’s important to note that warblers are divided into two basic categories – those with wing bars, and those without wing bars. Once you determine if the bird you’re trying to identify does or does not have wing bars, you’ve immediately eliminated about half of the incorrect choices.