The Alzheimers caregiver: You'll see changes in yourself

It’s disconcerting to have to learn to change your own mindset and let go of fear and control. Even though you may no longer be “in control,” you are learning and accepting what you are facing along the way. You learn to “pick your battles” and understand that what is really important is that your loved one is safe and feels secure and loved.

As caregivers, some feel a need to be more concerned about “being there” for their loved one. You find yourself anticipating their needs in order to alleviate a confrontational situation later. In the case of a loved one still living at home, you become acutely aware of recognizing the signs or situations that point to the need to begin considering moving your loved one to a care facility. A decision this important should have involved preplanning with a calm and rational approach so when the time arrives panic and frustration do not dictate the course of action. If there are other family members involved, these decisions can become magnified when there are disagreements on what is the best way to deal with the situation.