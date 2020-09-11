‘Team Up For 10’ with healthiest state annual walk on Oct. 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In October 2011, Gov. Terry Branstad led a "Start Somewhere Walk" outside of the Iowa Capitol and invited communities across the state to do the same. It was a call to action for all Iowans to prioritize their health and make physical activity part of their daily routines.

Each year after that, a Healthiest State Annual Walk has been held on the first Wednesday of October and hundreds of thousands of Iowans have participated over the course of a decade. Ten years later, we are still making strides towards becoming the healthiest state in the nation, but we want to celebrate the steps we have taken.

In 2020, we invite all Iowans to Team Up for 10 and to help us celebrate 10 years of the event. Registration for the Healthiest State 10th Annual Walk on Oct. 7 is now open. Households, schools, workplaces and communities can sign up and participate by walking for 30 minutes.

We know that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your walk event may look different this year. We still invite you to "team up" – whether that means with members of your household, in a smaller group, in a socially-distant fashion or even as a virtual team. However you choose to walk on Oct. 7, we hope you still embrace the spirit of teamwork it takes to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.