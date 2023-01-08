Supervisor touts progress in Cerro Gordo County operations

As we close out another year, I'd like to take this opportunity to share accomplishments within Cerro Gordo County this past year.

Start with Kara Vogelson, new director of public health, a long-term employee who led different departments for public health in the past. She has the vision to advance public health back to the levels former Director Ron Osterholm established. I had the opportunity to sit on the board of health for five years, including through COVID.

Ken Bahls, IT director, has made some positive changes in the security of the way we do business and has an exceptional staff working with him. They are a cut above working behind the scenes with every department in the county.

Josh Brandt, another long-term employee for the Conservation Board, was chosen to succeed long-time Director Mike Webb.

Campground usage this past year was again very strong. Completion of the Prairie Land Trail to the Wright County border and conservation land acquisitions, with generous donors of property to the existing system, is keeping Conservation and its experienced board busy. Check out Lime Creek, a hidden gem, as well as the existing trails.

The Treasurer's office has lost to retirement Patty Wright, a 46-year employee. Congratulations, Pat, for your years of service. Nikki Fessler was recently elected to take her place. Fessler is a long-term employee and deputy in the Treasurer's office, so she should excel in her new position.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney's Office, led by Carly Dalen, is finally back up to staffing levels to handle the load put on the office. This was a long time coming in this highly competitive field. Being competitive enough to get a qualified attorney to come here versus a larger county is a struggle.

The Auditor's Office led by Adam Wedmore completed a very stressful year. It handles drainage concerns in the spring, summer and fall along with the elections. Having the primary election followed by the general election, and three recounts kept them very busy. New election equipment has been purchased and should arrive in the spring to get ready for the school and city elections in the fall.

The Recorder's Office is finishing up digitalizing all of their records. They had a busy year with real estate records

The Veterans Affairs Office and general assistance under Mariah Deike went from a three-member volunteer board to five members. It is currently working with our veterans and less fortunate county residents, looking to change the indigent burial benefits and potentionally become a Home Base county.

Planning and Zoning under John Robbins has entertained numerous wind, solar and pipeline projects in addition to the general building/zoning requests. Overall the department issued 1,212 zoning permits. Of those, 10 were for new single-family dwellings with an average valuation of $481,600. Five Star Coop began an $8 million expansion north of Ventura.

The Sheriff's Deptartment had a challenging year, the biggest challenge being hiring staff to fill vacancies. Where it use to get 40 applications for a deputy position, it now gets two. Still, right now deputy stats are back to par; the need is in dispatch and jailers.

Applications for any job postings in the county are posted online or you can pick up and application at the courthouse administration office.