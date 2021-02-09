Steckman: Vouchers siphon money away from public schools

“If your plan is for one year plant rice. If your plan is for 10 years plant trees. If your plan is 100 years educate children.” --Confucius.

Our democracy is dependent on well educated citizens, able to make intelligent, thoughtful decisions. All this begins with a strong education for ALL of our children. The state has an obligation to make sure every child in Iowa receives an equitable education, and that is the focus of public education, no matter the socioeconomic background, zip code, or the ability.

There has been much said about SF159 and what it does and doesn’t do for the education of our children. SF159 sets up “Student First Scholarship” a fancy name for voucher. This would apply to only 34 schools and not every building in these districts. If 5% of the students took advantage of this it would cost $5 million. If all eligible took advantage the figure would be more like $52 million. However, many of these schools are in rural areas where there is no private school, thus one of the other parts of the bill comes into play.

SF159 also allows private, out of state, for profit charter schools to open in Iowa. I fail to see how any of this is for the greater good of ALL our kids. Public education has been underfunded for the last decade and this only siphons more away from our goal of an equitable education for all.