Steckman: Legislature needs to work for all citizens, not just Republicans

In a recent editorial by Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, he stated that Iowans, "sent a message -- loud and clear -- on the direction they wanted to see for the the state of Iowa." In his attempt to sound convincing, he used misleading statistics to try and show his party was given a mandate.
The election is over and the Legislature's job is to put politics aside and represent all Iowans. Each state representative's district consists of about 33,000 Iowans. Forty-six out of every 100 Iowans are represented by a Democrat. That's hardly a mandate to push through a partisan, one-sided agenda.
Did we actually deliver Iowans what they asked for this year of the 89th session?
Did you elect your state representative to take control away from locally elected school boards, city councils and county supervisors?
Did you elect your state representative to pass bills in the middle of the night and have it signed by the governor in just hours to avoid critical review by Iowans, the media or anyone else?
Such was the case in the last few hours of the 2021 session.
At midnight, the governor signed into law a bill telling schools (public and private) that they no longer could require masks and it was effective immediately. When parents, students, and teachers woke up the next morning they were blindsided with the change and had to scramble to implement it before students showed up to school.
With one week left in school, many locally elected school boards had just made the decision to continue with masks for the rest of the year. The last-minute change was a huge disruption. Regardless of you position on masks, we can all agree students, families and school leaders deserved a day or two to update their policy. The rush to implement the bill was driven by politics, not common sense.
Did Iowans ask for a free for all of the education of our kids allowing charter schools, with no local oversight to take almost $8,000 tax dollars per student away from public schools?
Is Iowa a better place to live because you are no prohibited from suing gun manufacturers? Is it a better place to live because anyone can now carry a gun without a permit?
Is it a better place to live because it is now harder to vote in Iowa? You can even be charged with a felony if you take your neighbor's ballot to the auditor (you must be at least a fourth cousin).
"In other words: Iowa state lawmakers think local control is great — until they are in control and another government body is doing something they don’t like."
Did Iowans ask to legalize discrimination in housing?
Did Iowans want the Legislature to ignore the continued degradation of our rivers and streams?
Eight years ago, the Legislature cut commercial property taxes and promised to backfill the loss in revenue to cities and counties. Did anyone ask to have the promised property tax backfill of millions of dollars taken away from cities and counties as part of this year's tax relief shell game?
Yes, Speaker Grassley has the majority in the Iowa House, but he needs to remember we have all been elected to work for a better Iowa for all its citizens. I believe there are excellent ideas on both sides of the aisle.
Iowans agree the divisive politics must end. We should have worked together this session to make Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family. That is my hope for the 2022 legislative session.
Sharon Steckman is the Iowa state representative for the 53rd District, which includes Mason City. You can reach her at Sharon.Steckman@legis.iowa.gov.