Steckman: Legislature needs to work for all citizens, not just Republicans

With one week left in school, many locally elected school boards had just made the decision to continue with masks for the rest of the year. The last-minute change was a huge disruption. Regardless of you position on masks, we can all agree students, families and school leaders deserved a day or two to update their policy. The rush to implement the bill was driven by politics, not common sense.

Did Iowans ask for a free for all of the education of our kids allowing charter schools, with no local oversight to take almost $8,000 tax dollars per student away from public schools?

Is Iowa a better place to live because you are no prohibited from suing gun manufacturers? Is it a better place to live because anyone can now carry a gun without a permit?

Is it a better place to live because it is now harder to vote in Iowa? You can even be charged with a felony if you take your neighbor's ballot to the auditor (you must be at least a fourth cousin).

Did Iowans ask to legalize discrimination in housing?

Did Iowans want the Legislature to ignore the continued degradation of our rivers and streams?