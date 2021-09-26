STECKMAN: Curt Krieger's quest good news for mushroom-lovers

I don’t know about you, but I think it is time for some good news. Some good, bipartisan news.
My favorite part of being your representative is being able to help if possible with your issues. The following story will always be one of my favorites.
Curt Krieger was a true outdoorsman and a friend to all he met. Every time we met, because he worked for the DNR and loved the outdoors, and I was a legislator, our conversations always turned to the environment. He never talked about his 24 marathons, winning the national snowshoe championship in his age group, being the assistant track coach at NIACC, his award as “Friend of Lime Creek,” or his discovery of an endangered wood turtle at Lime Creek. I never knew until he passed away in July 2019. He focused on the environment when we met, not himself. That’s who he was.
At the 2019 Bicycle, Blues & BBQ Festival in Clear Lake he talked to me about a new passion, wild mushrooms. He had taken the mushroom identification course at ISU and was having a great time harvesting mushrooms. While visiting with a friend, Nathaniel Frederick, who had been mushroom certified in Minnesota, he found out that only two types of mushrooms were allowed to be harvested and sold to restaurants in Iowa, and out-of-state certification was not accepted. In Minnesota 12 types of wild mushrooms were allowed. Thus, the project and his request that I promised to work on for him.
It all sounded simple enough; add more wild mushrooms to the list and recognize training programs from other accredited colleges, universities, or state mycological (the study of fungi) societies. Well, nothing is ever simple in the legislature, plus this is not my area of expertise for sure! I knew I could rely and trust in Curt’s knowledge. Sadly, the cancer took him quicker than any of us that knew him would have wanted. He passed just weeks after we talked.
Curt’s earlier mention of his friend and restaurant owner, Nathaniel Frederick was a huge help. Nathaniel was educated in Minnesota and interested in bringing new types of mushrooms to his restaurant, Café Mir, and being able to harvest and sell mushrooms in Iowa. I asked, and thankfully he was excited to add the expertise I needed. Café Mir is in Fertile, which falls in Representative Jane Bloomingdale’s district. She gladly added the bipartisan support we needed.
The effort started at the beginning of session 2020 as a bill. That process is long, cumbersome and not always successful. So, after several meetings with the DNR, the DIA (Department of Inspections and Appeals), and a representative of the restaurant association we found a better way. DIA reached out to the Minnesota Mycological Society and the Midwest American Mycological Information center in Michigan for course information. Last spring the DIA filed an amendment to chapter 30 and 31 of Iowa Administrative Code dealing with food safety and food establishments.
I’m sure Curt is looking down smiling today, because last week the Administrative Rules Committee consisting of Republicans and Democrats approved the change, effective immediately. Not only were 7 more types of mushrooms added to harvest and sell to restaurants, but other programs besides ISU will be accepted. Also, at ISU students will be asked to suggest other kinds they would like to see on the list and it will be reviewed and changed.
The remarkable thing about this journey is that it was begun by a passionate outdoorsman with a desire to enjoy and improve the world around him. His last weeks on this earth he was volunteering at a festival and still looking for ways to move things forward. When I explained his story, everyone I contacted helped his wish become a reality. A bit of good news in our world today.
Sharon Steckman is the Democratic state representative of Iowa's 53rd District.