Solomon Stratton, part V: An intermission for reflection

Editor's Note: This column is the final in a series that highlights the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.

Although I have known of the stories of Solomon Stratton, Wallis McKinny and William Wright and their families for many years, understanding that the paradigms existing within race relations of the post-Civil War period were just as prevalent here in North Iowa as in Mississippi, Alabama or Georgia.

As I struggled with finding reliable primary sources to better tell the tales, it struck me that I was late getting to the research party hammering away inside of my head.

So, it has been a good time to take an intermission, expand my research and re-think how I viewed the perceived equality within Iowa as the state grew and matured.

This doubt about the validity of some of my foundational beliefs hit me right in the middle of this multi-column serial sharing the lives of these three Black Civil War soldiers who became farmers and raised families in North Iowa.

If you've missed me, that is where I have been.

The Cliff's Notes version of American history has lead us to believe that after the Civil War the concept of equality, although varying significantly in degree between different parts of the country, was at least alive and well up here.

We pridefully speak of this place as being a melting pot of ethnicities, cultures and race. We experience the Greek, Mexican, Italian, German, Norwegian, Serbian, Russian, Czech and more immigrants that created a community in Mason City.

Searching for detailed information about Black families of this area, in this era, points out, that those histories, which are equally as important as all others, were not to be found in regular everyday news accounts or societal reporting sources of that time.

The scouring of long forgotten details of the Stratton, McKinny, and Wright families in Iowa, made it clear and apparent that at least two sets of rules, probably more, applied to the documentation, news, and social reporting for pioneer families in general.

After several weeks stuck in my own mud, I was awash in penitential disgust and the 21st century realization that mainstream America may be just as guilty as the 19th century newspapermen, historic academics, and even family historians in the parti-pris chronicalization and reporting of Black families and their activities.

The ebbs and flows; the highs and lows; the joys and sorrows; the victories and the defeats are reported and printed on a daily basis by white-owned newspapers of that time, about white Americans for white Americans.

Somewhere lurking in the background "Separate But Equal" was the white world's fall-back position. For countless decades, segregation was the obscene and vulgar result.

Even when it came to First Amendment protections of a free press.

It took substantial and weighty investment, risk, toil and labor for a Black newspaper to get off the ground and then sustain a subscription base that allowed it to continue.

Iowa had one.

The Iowa Bystander.

(Library of Congress-Chronicling America-Historic American Newspapers) https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn85049804/

The Bystander became the must read newspaper of the Black community in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, the Dakota Territory, Nebraska and farther. Even out in California, the reputation and content spread.

The Iowa State Bystander was established in Des Moines in 1894 as a four-page, seven column weekly to serve as the voice of the African American community at large.

Ten prominent African American Iowans established the Bystander Publishing Company under the motto:

“Fear God, Tell the Truth, and Make Money.”

The Bystander was printed continuously from 1894 until 1972 and is digitized at The Library of Congress.

In the years of the Great Depression, The Des Moines Register and Henry Wallace of Wallace's Farmer, provided The Bystander forgivable loans to keep it in print.

As if light began shining into a corner, the digitized content of Black newspapers now available in many locations online opened up resources for research that provides a look and touch of not only celebratory events, but an accounting of simple everyday life of Black Americans left missing from white newspapers of the time.

The sheer joy of having resources to find out about one's ancestors has given Black genealogy a whole new level of magnanimous successes with every internet melioration.

The gaping holes that became my hurdles to continuity in telling the stories of these three men after they served in the military, began to be filled by first-hand accounts in The Bystander providing tangible examples of Black life in Iowa.

If this old duffer can re-think the constructs of a life lived here, there's still hope.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.