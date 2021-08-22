Solomon Stratton, part IV: Mustering out and coming home

Solomon Stratton's service as a soldier in the Union Cavalry, and his service to and friendship with Lt. Carlos Verbeck would provide opportunities and prospects that are still viable and measurable to this day yet afforded to very few Black men of that time.

Having survived Gettysburg, the actions of the 8th Illinois in its aftermath brought home a hope of possibly making it out of the war alive.

On December 18, 1863, Private/Saddleryman Solomon Stratton was mustered out at Alexandria, Virginia and transported back to Illinois. He had served the Union for over 2 years and was now ready to work the Iowa land that would be his own, to become a family man and a gentleman farmer.

Yet, this nation could just not deliver its appreciation and respect deserving to Sol Stratton without the ignominy and abasement of forcing him and many other Black Union soldiers to ride in the stock cars with the excess horses and jackasses, oxen and pack animals.

When he arrived at Elgin, Illinois, Sol was met by Luther Verbeck, the father of his Civil War comrade. The elder Verbeck handed him an envelope containing all the necessary authorizations and legal documents drawn and sealed and notarized for the land in Iowa and to provide him standing and legitimacy.