Solomon Stratton, part IV: Mustering out and coming home

Editor's Note: This column is the fourth in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.
There is an incongruence for any former slave at the end of the Civil War, to speak of going home.
Several generations of Solomon Stratton's family were born into slavery, knowing only the Stratton Manor Plantation in Virginia as a place they had always lived but never could be their home.
Few Americans today realize that the US Congress declared the importation, transportation and immigration of slave labor into the United States illegal, first by enacting the Slave Trade Act of 1794.
The 1794 Act ended American registered ships from participating in the slave importation trade.
Then came the Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves of 1807, a United States federal law that provided that no new slaves were permitted to be imported, transported to, or immigrated into the United States from January 1, 1808 forward.
The 1807 law, believe it or not, was signed by slave-holder President Thomas Jefferson and made all importation or human trafficking from abroad a federal crime.
It is hard to argue that the United States, on a federal level, was not idling to eliminate slavery all together by as early as 1794. So what kept the embers of this argument glowing and allowed to ignite the flames of the Civil War in 1861?
The schism that has really never been closed and therefore never affording a concord to develop between us, is fueled by pushing forth states rights over federal powers, and the Supreme Court findings in Dred Scott v. Sandford.
The U.S. Supreme Court in Scott held that slaves are property and have no right to sue for their freedom. The court said that people of African ancestry can never become U.S. citizens.
The court also invalidated the Missouri Compromise of 1820, which restricted slavery in new territories and states.
The court further declared that slave owners cannot be deprived of their property (slaves) because citizens cannot be deprived of “life, liberty or property without due process of law,” as established by the Fifth Amendment.
It took the enactment and ratification of the 14th Amendment (Native-born are citizens) in 1868, three years into the period of our history called "Reconstruction," to overturn the precedent, if not the damage created by Dred Scott v. Sandford.
Solomon Stratton's story cannot be told to reach it's full measure of significance without the context of every Black soul in the United States being human chattel.
It is necessary to see the river in order to comprehend the significance of a single drop of rain.
Solomon Stratton's service as a soldier in the Union Cavalry, and his service to and friendship with Lt. Carlos Verbeck would provide opportunities and prospects that are still viable and measurable to this day yet afforded to very few Black men of that time.
Having survived Gettysburg, the actions of the 8th Illinois in its aftermath brought home a hope of possibly making it out of the war alive.
On December 18, 1863, Private/Saddleryman Solomon Stratton was mustered out at Alexandria, Virginia and transported back to Illinois. He had served the Union for over 2 years and was now ready to work the Iowa land that would be his own, to become a family man and a gentleman farmer.
Yet, this nation could just not deliver its appreciation and respect deserving to Sol Stratton without the ignominy and abasement of forcing him and many other Black Union soldiers to ride in the stock cars with the excess horses and jackasses, oxen and pack animals.
When he arrived at Elgin, Illinois, Sol was met by Luther Verbeck, the father of his Civil War comrade. The elder Verbeck handed him an envelope containing all the necessary authorizations and legal documents drawn and sealed and notarized for the land in Iowa and to provide him standing and legitimacy.
The envelope also contained $2,000 to purchase equipment, and ironically, a number of livestock that had recently been his cattle car companions from Virginia to Illinois.
Next: Farmers and Families
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.