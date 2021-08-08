Solomon Stratton, part III: Emancipation to Gettysburg

All in a place where 95% of the population was white and European.

Yet North Iowa was and is not an island. Life as a Black Family, after the Civil War, anywhere in America has been peppered with latent and overt acts of prejudice and perpetuation of inequality.

The racial strife and discrimination together with "Separate But Equal" doctrine given Supreme Court precedence in 1896 by Plessy v. Ferguson has prevailed well into the 20th and 21st Centuries.

It took until 1954 when the court overturned Plessy with Brown v. Board of Education, for segregation to begin to be brought down.

Yet it took nearly 100 years after the end of the Civil War before President Lyndon Johnson used over 70 pens to ink into law The Civil Rights Act of 1964 that made it illegal to segregate any public place or discriminate in any manner.

I have read thousands of pages with the initial intent to illustrate that the subjects of these profiles had come to North Iowa and had been embraced and treated as equals. The very few writings relating to these men written in white newspapers back in the day praised them in their obituaries as they had not been acknowledged during their lives.