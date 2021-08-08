Solomon Stratton, part III: Emancipation to Gettysburg

Editor's Note: This column is the fourth in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.
1863 was the year of years for Pvt. Sol Stratton.
From January to late June 1863, the 8th Illinois served in support, reconnaissance and picket duties which afforded Stratton and Verbeck ample time to shore up specifics and agreements for both of their post-war lives.
The land that Lt. Verbeck had acquired since 1860 was some of the best virgin prairie in Iowa. He had already decided that he was going to move his family from Illinois to a half-section farm near Grinnell, Iowa.
His friendship and respect for Solomon Stratton led to his offer of a partnership in his Worth County, Iowa, land with the plan being once Sol was established, Verbeck would sell him "his land for $2 per acre," a bargain if there ever was one. Once Sol was mustered out, he was to head to Iowa, validate the land claims and begin at once to break the prairie into suitable farmland.
The only stumble-block of import to this roadmap to their futures was staying alive through the many battles to come before their muster out.
When I began to put the life stories of Solomon Stratton, Wallace McKinny, and William Wright, three Black soldiers who served in The Civil War and whom became successful and respected farmers in North Iowa, to paper, I had planned to herald, reinforce and emphasize their unusual successes and prodigious family life.
All in a place where 95% of the population was white and European.
Yet North Iowa was and is not an island. Life as a Black Family, after the Civil War, anywhere in America has been peppered with latent and overt acts of prejudice and perpetuation of inequality.
The racial strife and discrimination together with "Separate But Equal" doctrine given Supreme Court precedence in 1896 by Plessy v. Ferguson has prevailed well into the 20th and 21st Centuries.
It took until 1954 when the court overturned Plessy with Brown v. Board of Education, for segregation to begin to be brought down.
Yet it took nearly 100 years after the end of the Civil War before President Lyndon Johnson used over 70 pens to ink into law The Civil Rights Act of 1964 that made it illegal to segregate any public place or discriminate in any manner.
I have read thousands of pages with the initial intent to illustrate that the subjects of these profiles had come to North Iowa and had been embraced and treated as equals. The very few writings relating to these men written in white newspapers back in the day praised them in their obituaries as they had not been acknowledged during their lives.
However, the inconvenient truths manifested throughout their successes and their demonstrated fortitude to over come not only the scourges of pioneer life and the often cruel hand of Mother Nature, but also that these families' had been followed by the quiet stealth of discrimination and bias from slavery to freedom in North Iowa.
The joys of family life and success hinged on the strength and support of the Black community in North Iowa, and the Black-owned press, through a quiet understanding and practice of "Separate but Equal."
Once again America sloths forward, at the ubiquitous, painstakingly slow pace of aspiring to live up to the grand words of "Freedom" contained in her Constitution.
On June 30, 1863, the 8th Illinois encamped at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Although every soldier on both sides knew battle was imminent, few thought that the carnage would go down in history as the single deadliest battle ever fought on the North American continent.
The 8th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Regiment, as throughout the War, was at the front and epicenter of the inevitable bloodbath that was Gettysburg. Company D with Carlos Verbeck in command and Sol Stratton on the line with him, flanked by Companies E and F, made up the Corps vidette line as the Union awaited the onslaught of armies thrown at armies.
At 7 a.m. on July 1, 1863, just 20 feet down the line from Sol Stratton, Company E commander Lt Marcellus Jones dismounted his horse, asked his First Sergeant Levi Shafer for his Spencer carbine, aimed carefully at the phalanx of the Confederate Army crossing the Marsh Creek Bridge and fired the first shot of more than 1 million rounds fired over those three days in July.
The Battle of Gettysburg was a Union victory and turned the tide of the outcome of the war. It was also the site of Abraham Lincoln's most powerful speech.
Next: Mustering Out and Coming Home
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.