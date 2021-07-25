Solomon Stratton, part II: The 8th Illinois Volunteers

Editor's Note: This column is the third in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.
Sol Stratton was a horse whisperer. He had always handled horses expertly and was a skilled saddleryman and horse-tack repairer and maker, the perfect match for the needs of the 8th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Regiment.
On July 1, 1861, Solomon Stratton enlisted as a private in the 8th Illinois for a period of three years. He served with honor and distinction until being mustered out on December 18, 1863.
Carlos Henry Verbeck was appointed 2nd Lieutenant, Company Commander of D Company, 8th Illinois Cavalry Regiment on August 20, 1861 for the duration or until so ordered. He was twice promoted and led his company without interruption until February 1, 1865.
Attached to the Army of the Potomac, the 8th Illinois Cav were in the advance of the infantry and fought their first major engagement by opening the Battle of Williamsburg.
The Orders of Battle for the 8th Illinois Cavalry read like a litany of major Civil War engagements: Mechanicsville, Hanover Court House, Seven Pines, Brandy Station, Middleburg, Antietam, Upperville, and Gettysburg.
Sol Stratton and Carlos Verbeck became friends and brothers during this period and the written record of their friendship begins during battle while pursuing the 1862 Peninsula Campaign, specifically the Battle of Antietam, the bloodiest single-day battle in US history.
On that day, September 16, 1862, Saddleryman Private Solomon Stratton, on the west bank of Antietam Creek saved the life of his friend and Commander, Lieutenant Carlos Henry Verbeck.
Verbeck's mount, a grey-white horse that had been with him since his muster in 1861, was shot out from under him in the heat of that day long battle.
Verbeck repeats the story of Sol Stratton's heroism for the rest of his life.
As his mortally wounded horse went down, Verbeck found himself trapped under the thrashing carnage, unable to free himself as the Rebels massed on the other side of Antietam Creek.
As Company D began to scatter, Sol Stratton crested the west bank ridge with a fully saddled and tacked fresh mount, freed Verbeck from his enmeshment, and boosted him into the saddle.
Lt Verbeck drew his saber and rallied his men to hold their ground. For the rest of his enlistment, Sol Stratton was Carlos Verbeck's guardian angel.
If it can be said that there are times of relative calm in any war, the 8th Illinois found it for a while after Antietam. Providing support for other units and creating picket defense lines allowed for extra time to wonder about life after the Rebellion.
Carlos Verbeck had been busy sending his father from his home in Downers Grove Illinois to the Iowa land office in Dubuque buying up defaulted Soldier Land Grants for virgin Iowa prairie.
By year end 1862, Verbeck owned Iowa land in Poweshiek, Floyd, Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties and 640 acres of old growth forest in Clearwater County Minnesota at Lake Itasca, the default source of the Mississippi River.
In nearly 3 months of support duty, the quiet for the 8th Ill Cav abruptly imploded.
On December 13 1862, the Battle of Fredericksburg Virginia was launched and the Union Army of General Ambrose Burnside (133,000 men) was thrown against the Army of Northern Virginia of Robert E. Lee (78,500 men).
The heavy combat of this major battle devolved into hand-to-hand skirmishes before ending on December 16 1862.
Stratton, Verbeck and Co D, 8th Illinois, was on the front line from the beginning. It is said that a cavalry unit is only as good as their horses, a high praise for the men caring for them, including Sol Stratton.
When all was accounted for at the Battle of Fredericksburg, the confederates dealt the most lopsided battle of the entire war as the Union lost men at a 4:1 ratio with Lee's Army. 4,100 Confederate casualties to 16,670 Union casualties.
Abraham Lincoln wondered aloud to his cabinet if the war was winnable without raising Black regiments.
Two weeks later the Emancipation Proclamation was released.
Black regiments became a priority to win the war.
Next: Gettysburg and the Journey Home
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.