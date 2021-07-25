Solomon Stratton, part II: The 8th Illinois Volunteers

On that day, September 16, 1862, Saddleryman Private Solomon Stratton, on the west bank of Antietam Creek saved the life of his friend and Commander, Lieutenant Carlos Henry Verbeck.

Verbeck's mount, a grey-white horse that had been with him since his muster in 1861, was shot out from under him in the heat of that day long battle.

Verbeck repeats the story of Sol Stratton's heroism for the rest of his life.

As his mortally wounded horse went down, Verbeck found himself trapped under the thrashing carnage, unable to free himself as the Rebels massed on the other side of Antietam Creek.

As Company D began to scatter, Sol Stratton crested the west bank ridge with a fully saddled and tacked fresh mount, freed Verbeck from his enmeshment, and boosted him into the saddle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lt Verbeck drew his saber and rallied his men to hold their ground. For the rest of his enlistment, Sol Stratton was Carlos Verbeck's guardian angel.

If it can be said that there are times of relative calm in any war, the 8th Illinois found it for a while after Antietam. Providing support for other units and creating picket defense lines allowed for extra time to wonder about life after the Rebellion.