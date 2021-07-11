Solomon Stratton: From slave to North Iowa patriarch

Editor's Note: This column is the second in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.
In the past dozen years or so, America has lost something.
A tectonic shift from pride in the good created and punctuated by this nation, to the accentuation of all the people that we have been accused of wronging.
We have watched our history, good bad and indifferent, re-interpreted by radical factions in ways that convince our children and grandchildren to be embarrassed to be an American.
What gets lost in the proactive and systematic demonization of this nation as a whole, are the amazing and courageous individual stories that are found within every American family tree.
On a crisp, clear night in late winter 1844, Solomon Stratton entered this world on the dirt floor of the slave cabin occupied by his parents and siblings on the large Virginia plantation of Stratton Manor.
Solomon was a fraternal twin, but his sister, named Ella and his mother, Sarah Jane X (unknown slave surname), never saw the light of the next day.
There were 28 slaves on the Stratton Manor Plantation spanning in ages from infant to age 70. Solomon's dad went by the name of Jack Stratton, essentially being assigned the surname of the slave owner, which was common practice.
After the 1860 census that enumerated and included slaves, Jack Stratton disappeared into the wispy netherworld common to former slaves after the end of the Civil War. Solomon never spoke of his father that has been documented except through oral histories of the Stratton Family in Iowa.
The winds of war could not be stopped by the time of the 1860 Census. As a result, there was a significant migration of plantation and slave owners to Kentucky.
As of 1860 and later, although officially part of the Union, Kentucky had declared neutrality in the imminent war, not taking arms for the North or the South and willingly providing supplies to both sides as did other "border states." The Klan also used Kentucky as a safe haven.
The plantation owning Virginia Stratton's had been planning and executing a movement to the west since before 1840. If you check in and around Floyd County, Kentucky from 1840 later, you will find an enclave of white Strattons as land and slave owners and then overseers of indentured servants after the Emancipation of 1863.
Solomon Stratton was 16 years old in 1860 and chose to escape from the control of the Stratton Plantation at the time they were all heading to Kentucky.
Solomon headed for Washington, D.C., in late 1860 and picked up odd jobs along the way. It took him nearly a year to finally reach his destination while staying free.
Unknown to Solomon Stratton at the time, he was on a collision course that would be his destiny for a life-long friendship with Carlos Henry Verbeck, born in Canada on Dec. 21, 1833 and died June 28, 1925. He is buried in Hazelwood Cemetery, Grinnell, Iowa.
Verbeck immigrated to the United States in 1854 and settled in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 1860 Census shows Carlos as a boarder in Downers Grove and engaged in carpentry.
On Oct. 1, 1861 Carlos Henry Verbeck was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and Company Commander of Company D, 8th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry.
On Oct. 14, 1861, the 8th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Regiment was transported by train to their first assignment of the Civil War to protect Washington, D.C., as part of the Army of the Potomac.
At the same time, Solomon Stratton was making his way to Washington, D.C., to serve the Union in any way that white people would allow. He would meet up with the 8th Illinois at a crucial moment … and as they say, the rest is history.
Next: Solomon Stratton in the Civil War.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.