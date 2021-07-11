Solomon Stratton: From slave to North Iowa patriarch

Editor's Note: This column is the second in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.

In the past dozen years or so, America has lost something.

A tectonic shift from pride in the good created and punctuated by this nation, to the accentuation of all the people that we have been accused of wronging.

We have watched our history, good bad and indifferent, re-interpreted by radical factions in ways that convince our children and grandchildren to be embarrassed to be an American.

What gets lost in the proactive and systematic demonization of this nation as a whole, are the amazing and courageous individual stories that are found within every American family tree.

On a crisp, clear night in late winter 1844, Solomon Stratton entered this world on the dirt floor of the slave cabin occupied by his parents and siblings on the large Virginia plantation of Stratton Manor.

Solomon was a fraternal twin, but his sister, named Ella and his mother, Sarah Jane X (unknown slave surname), never saw the light of the next day.