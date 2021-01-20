Smith: Whither Cristy Tass goes, so goes half the nation

Cristy Tass and eight others from Mason City joined 42 other folks from Iowa in climbing aboard a bus on Jan. 5 heading to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally at which President Donald Trump would speak.
She felt then – and still feels – that she was lifted up by God to join what she calls "the Trump army."
I spent an hour on the phone with Tass after I received a tip that several people from North Iowa were at the rally that later turned into a destructive riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Six people died as a result of the events of that day. In reaching out to Tass, my intent was to do some basic reporting: What did she see? Did she enter the Capitol? Why did she feel the need to be there?
What I got was something else entirely. Her interview will haunt me.
Tass said she was never really into politics until Trump was elected in 2015. In him, she said, she found a man of God, a real patriot who loved his country and the people in it. She believed in him because God had put him in that seat, she said.
So when he said the 2020 presidential election was rigged, she did her research, and for the life of her could not figure out why, with all the available evidence, no one was investigating the fraud.
And that's what led her to get on the bus on that cold January day, to ride 17 hours one way to go to a rally. She spent nearly 10 hours near the Washington monument, on the mall about a mile and a half from the Capitol. She heard the president speak, as well as a coterie of his supporters. She sang, cheered, networked, prayed and interviewed countless others with her cell phone, and posted them on Facebook.
She never went near the Capitol and had only an inkling by the movement of the crowds that something had happened there as her crew boarded the bus at 4 p.m. for the drive back to Iowa. Her phone was dead, as was most of the phones of her fellow bus riders, so she said she didn't know the full scope of the violence and chaos until she got back home.
She said two things about that: One was that the violence made her sick. The other was that it couldn't have been the wonderful, committed, supportive crowd she found herself in, so it had to have been either Black Lives Matter or Antifa or unorganized bad actors who breached the Capitol.
Her family had warned her against going. Her husband said she was sticking her nose in where it didn't belong. She'd lost friends already over her beliefs. A few people in her circle thought she'd lost her mind.
"I found inside myself something I didn’t think I had," she said. "I have joined this army. I believe God has lifted me up to speak to this."
She points to the fact that when a Cedar Rapids TV station tried to interview people on her bus, no one but her would do it. After her interview aired on Jan. 8, she said she received death threats.
She notes that of all the people I reached out to who were on that bus, she was the only one to respond.
"I know that after your story comes out, I'll probably be persecuted," she said. "But that's OK. I can handle it."
She ended our conversation by telling me with quiet confidence that Trump would remain president. He would end the corruption, the child sex traffic rings, the international influence on our government.
God was on their side.
I imagine Cristy Tass is having a tough day today, when she will watch Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Perhaps she'll think God abandoned her and Trump. Or perhaps she'll continue to believe in the impossible.
I know I will feel some sadness as well, every time I think about Cristy Tass and my interview with her. I believe it is a failure we all must own that such a chasm exists between truth and fantasy that people like Cristy Tass cannot easily distinguish one from the other.
I'm sure we'll hear President Joe Biden talk about healing and moving forward in his inauguration speech. But America isn't injured, it's poisoned by hate and lies. And Cristy Tass, not Congress, will be the true canary in our nation's coal mine. Where she goes, I'm certain many, many others will as well.
That thought will keep me up at night.