I always knew I'd faithfully get my mammogram every two years.
My mother died when I was 6. It was Memorial Day, 1973.
All I remember about that day was that I was trying to take a bath and everyone kept coming into the bathroom to hug and kiss me, and I wasn't really sure why.
I am not sure I even knew my mom was sick. I vaguely remember her green quilted robe, the rosary she faithfully carried with her, and laying next to her in bed learning how to read from a children's bible book.
I remember rummaging through her dresser and trying on clothes, her laughing at me as I tried on the great big bra that came complete with breasts.
It wasn't really until years later that I realized she died of breast cancer.
So, the year I turned 40 I had my first mammogram. I didn't wait for the doctor to recommend it; I requested it from her.
I didn't hem or haw, didn't complain about how uncomfortable it was; I welcomed the experience as it was forever my connection to my mom.
Then, five years ago after what was by then my fourth or fifth mammogram, I got a call from my doctor.
They saw what looked like a "mass" and wanted me back -- as soon as possible -- for another closer look and a possible biopsy.
And all at once other memories flooded my mind and heart and I was terrified.
My mom was a stranger to me by the time she died.
She never left the house.
She lost all her hair.
She stopped making clothes for me.
She stopped playing with me.
She prayed to stay alive to see me graduate from high school.
I didn't sleep much but cried a lot during the next two days while I waited to go back in. I got there, had another mammogram with different equipment that took different pictures of my left breast, and I waited.
Ten minutes later, the door cracked open, the radiologist leaned in and said, "You just have some dense breast tissue. You're fine," and closed the door again.
At first I was so relieved I didn't move for a full 10 minutes. Then, I grew angry. THAT was how they tell people whether they have a life-threatening illness or not? THAT was what my mom got?
That morphed quickly into full on rage justified by a body of research that was finding mammograms produced quite a few "false positives," and in fact, weren't really all that effective in catching cancer.
I stopped getting them. Despite the risk, I fully embraced the "I'm too young to get sick" attitude and mixed it well with a dose of "these tests aren't accurate anyway, look what happened to me."
Most of all, I hated how weak my long-buried terror of cancer made me feel once it popped to the surface of my life.
I switched doctors twice -- both times because they wouldn't stop hounding me to get a mammogram.
In the last year, I watched my husband change his entire lifestyle after a heart attack nearly killed him in January of 2018. He continuously works on improving his diet, regularly exercises, takes his medication and follows his cardiologist's directions to the letter.
I asked him not too long ago whether it was fear of having another heart attack that drove him to stick to his new lifestyle.
He said that while at first he'd been a little afraid, something far more powerful than fear drove him to make so much change in his life.
"I love you and the boys," he said. "And I want to always be here for you."
Two weeks ago, I got my first mammogram in five years. It came out just fine.
And I'm no longer afraid.
