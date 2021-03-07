Smith: What would we do without our local Honor Guard?

It is not easily put into words how the service of David Gilbert -- and hundreds of other men like him across the country -- makes folks feel.
My father died on March 2, 2004, arguably one of the worst days of my life. One of the few things that brought me solace during his funeral was the presence of the local VFW Honor Guard. Seeing those men stand for my father, looking somber and sharp in full uniform, watching them present a flag to my mother, hearing Taps played, and feeling each retort of the Volley of Three in my chest left me with the most intense feeling of pride I think I ever felt.
To this day, I carry one of the discharged casings from the M1 rifles the guard fired in a coat pocket. It reminds me to always honor the sacrifice of others so that I may do what I do for a living.
David Gilbert is the commander of the Mason City Honor Guard and last month he dropped off a letter at the office that prompted me to write this column.
He outlined what he and 26 other veterans representing all branches of military service do each time they are called into duty. It takes roughly four hours from start to finish and includes presentation of a flag on behalf of the President of the United States to the family, playing Taps and the "Volley of Three," with each shot representing duty, honor and country.
"We do this 60 times per year on average, although we've performed services for eight veterans in January so far this year," Gilbert wrote. At four hours each, that's two months' time every year dedicated to this effort.
And though families are never charged for this incredible service, it is not free. Uniforms must be maintained, equipment repaired, travel expenses covered, ammunition and flowers purchased, and the annual cost of using the All Vets Center, not to mention the time involved.
Some of these costs are borne by the guard itself -- these men who have already given so much for their country will not let a lack of money stop them from giving a veteran the burial he deserves.
But that can only last for so long.
I've been to the All Vets Center several times (I happen to be a big karaoke fan) and each time I talk to someone there who has an incredible story to tell. I also marvel at the wire-thin budget it operates on.
But nothing served as more of a gut-punch than the thought of losing our local honor guard. Every family of a veteran who dies deserves to feel that intense pride I felt for my father.
Please, support David Gilbert and his colleagues. You can send honorariums or memorials to the American Legion Post #101, 2402 S. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401. If you're not in Mason City, send money to your local honor guard. Most VFWs have them.
POSTSCRIPT
Speaking of helping out organizations in need, I received an email from Ozzie Ohl, a local do-gooder who wrote a letter not so long ago asking for pizza money and pillow cases for the kids at YSS Francis Lauer.
Ozzie was thrilled to report the response to his letter was immediate and big, with nearly $1,000 donated in the first days after it published.
That's a testament to the power of what we as journalists do. I've read and heard over and over again how local news is dying and its impact on the community is negligible. Emails like Ozzie's and many others who write about our influence on their lives anecdotally tell me otherwise.
But what if there was a tangible way to show you how very much a part of your lives we are?
Check out the graphic by this column. Those are just a few of the ways we contribute to the North Iowa community and ways you interact with us.
Turns out to be some pretty big numbers.
If you haven't already, support local news and take a minute to sign up for a digital subscription. For $26 a year, it's the best bargain going, number for number.