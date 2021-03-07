Smith: What would we do without our local Honor Guard?

It is not easily put into words how the service of David Gilbert -- and hundreds of other men like him across the country -- makes folks feel.

My father died on March 2, 2004, arguably one of the worst days of my life. One of the few things that brought me solace during his funeral was the presence of the local VFW Honor Guard. Seeing those men stand for my father, looking somber and sharp in full uniform, watching them present a flag to my mother, hearing Taps played, and feeling each retort of the Volley of Three in my chest left me with the most intense feeling of pride I think I ever felt.

To this day, I carry one of the discharged casings from the M1 rifles the guard fired in a coat pocket. It reminds me to always honor the sacrifice of others so that I may do what I do for a living.

David Gilbert is the commander of the Mason City Honor Guard and last month he dropped off a letter at the office that prompted me to write this column.

He outlined what he and 26 other veterans representing all branches of military service do each time they are called into duty. It takes roughly four hours from start to finish and includes presentation of a flag on behalf of the President of the United States to the family, playing Taps and the "Volley of Three," with each shot representing duty, honor and country.