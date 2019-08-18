In this day and age when folks want to know where you stand on the political spectrum before they ask how you eat your corn on the cob (typewriter style, thank you very much), talking to Dan Hofstrand and Bruce Trimble was refreshing.
I'll admit I was reticent at first. After all, Dan's original email said they were from the North Iowa-based group Citizen Climate Advocates.
Oh, no.
Climate change.
As a community news editor for more years than I care to share, I've learned – very much the hard way – that there are certain issues you simply do not write about.
When someone comes in your front door with a pile of papers and a story of domestic-related misdeeds involving lawyers, child support, spouses, baby daddies or mommies, more lawyers and occasionally corrupt police that's sure to win you a Pulitzer if you just look into it, you run.
OK, really you listen, confirm the story is the impenetrable maze the paperwork makes it look like it is, you tell your visitor as kindly as you can that you won't be going for that Pulitzer after all, and then you run.
When someone on the editorial board says "Why don't we write an editorial about abortion?", you run. That's a no-win, no-brainer. People's feelings on this topic are so passionate, emotional and deeply-rooted, the point of writing an editorial – to spur discussion and perhaps provide community leadership on one side of an issue over another – is lost before you ever start.
And you don't talk climate change.
The University of Kansas recently released a study that's a great illustration why. The study analyzed media climate change coverage from 45 countries over a span of five years. It turns out, depending on whether your country is rich or poor, climate change is either solely a political issue or a topic of world-wide concern.
This makes sense if you think about it. Most of the change advocated to combat our warming climate hits any number of leading industries right in the pocketbook.
That makes tough going for radical – or even incremental – change. Hence the politics.
And why I run.
But when Bruce and Dan were here, we really talked mostly about the weather and data used to measure weather and who they were talking to about weather.
What their two-year-old group does is get together to talk about our climate on the second Saturday of each month at a local church. They figure out ways to present that information to as many different North Iowa groups as possible. They work on recruiting more members.
They're partnering with the Mason City Council on some potential projects. They tout the library, which has its own solar array. They've knocked on the school district's door and remain hopeful they can get into local schools (Anyone home, Superintendent Versteeg?).
The group's leadership comprises a former parks superintendent, a retired rheumatologist and a retired ag economist from Iowa State Extension, among others.
It is one of eight chapters in Iowa and one of 548 nationwide trying to take back climate change as a scientific discussion, not a political one.
And they listen really well, too – a hallmark of people who are genuinely interested in discourse and not debate.
If you check out their pamphlet, on the back page, under "Meetings," it says "Participate, Learn, Share."
How refreshing.
So, on these pages over the next year or so, you'll see monthly letters from their members and various other articles and columns that they've promised they'll send me – reading that steers clear of the political and sticks to the science.
What I've read so far was enough to make me join their mailing list. I hope it does that for you, too.
To become involved, email Don Hofstrand at dhof0613@gmail.com, or check out one of their meetings, the second Saturday of each month, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave.
Let me know what you think.
