Smith: The most important 'Pay it Forward' moment

At least 30 different replies to Johnson's Facebook post serve as evidence that not only did a good number of people benefit from some spontaneous generosity, many also contributed.

I have been the recipient of a pay it forward moment, at McDonald's on south Federal Avenue, where my breakfast was paid for one day by the car in front of me. I was in such shock over it, I drove away without thinking to do the same for the car behind me. I had to circle back around to make that one right, and the boost the giving and receiving gave me lasted the whole day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And of course, Christmas would not be Christmas without all Christians thinking about the original pay it forward moment – when baby Jesus entered our world, and lived and ultimately gave his life for the rest of us.

Pretty powerful stuff when you think about it.

As a community of humans who are quick to demonstrate how much we care for one another, I believe we're facing our most important "Pay it Forward" moment right now. As pharmaceutical companies roll out millions of doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the most generous thing we can do for each other is to get in line.