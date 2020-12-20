Smith: The most important 'Pay it Forward' moment

There are so many things about the holidays that I love that it's hard to pick just one.
But this year, I've found the whole concept of "paying it forward" to be especially meaningful.
I read with interest recently about the Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota (a really fun town to explore, by the way, if you're up for a day trip after the pandemic clears), where an astonishing 900 cars in a row paid for the purchases of the people in line behind them, according to a story on CNN.com.
It lasted two and a half days – with the last person in line leaving $10 for the first person in the next morning. The owner posted the chain's progress on the business' Facebook page.
"There's all different types of ways to help people," the store's owner told CNN. "I think this touched a lot of people that we didn't even know it touched, deeper than we know. And you don't know what's going on in a person's life."
North Iowa had its own version of a "pay it forward" moment last Thursday, when Alpha Media's "Light Up the Night" Christmas lights fundraiser opened to the public.
According to a Facebook post by Leonard Johnson to a local rant and rave page, from the time the drive-through event started at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., cars were paying the $10 entrance fee for the vehicle behind them.
At least 30 different replies to Johnson's Facebook post serve as evidence that not only did a good number of people benefit from some spontaneous generosity, many also contributed.
I have been the recipient of a pay it forward moment, at McDonald's on south Federal Avenue, where my breakfast was paid for one day by the car in front of me. I was in such shock over it, I drove away without thinking to do the same for the car behind me. I had to circle back around to make that one right, and the boost the giving and receiving gave me lasted the whole day.
Support Local Journalism
And of course, Christmas would not be Christmas without all Christians thinking about the original pay it forward moment – when baby Jesus entered our world, and lived and ultimately gave his life for the rest of us.
Pretty powerful stuff when you think about it.
As a community of humans who are quick to demonstrate how much we care for one another, I believe we're facing our most important "Pay it Forward" moment right now. As pharmaceutical companies roll out millions of doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the most generous thing we can do for each other is to get in line.
Here's why: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't give an exact percentage of the population that needs to have the vaccine before all are protected, but it does say more is clearly better than less.
The CDC has said all along that there are no quick and easy solutions to stopping the coronavirus pandemic, but EVERY TOOL adds another layer of protection to the whole community. That's why wearing a mask alone won't do it, nor will staying six feet away from another person. But both together are twice as strong.
Think of it as a giant, community wide, suspension bridge. You wouldn't want to drive across a bridge with just one or two cables tying it to its foundation, would you? But you wouldn't think twice about it if there were 50 or 60 cables.
Each of us is a cable that supports our entire community. We give at church, to the Salvation Army bell ringers, to the car behind us in line at the McDonald's.
If we give $10 to pay for the car behind us to see a beautiful Christmas display, why wouldn't we give the ultimate "pay it forward" gift of a safe and open community? It's free.
I am not getting the vaccine just for me. I am getting it for my husband and son, both of whom are high risk. I am getting it for my 90-year-old mom, with whom I want to get out on the golf course again.
I am getting it for you.
Will you pay it forward and do the same for me?
Columns by Jaci Smith
