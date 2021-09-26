SMITH: New website will be tailored to your local news needs

I heard some surprising news this week.
I was sitting in a meeting with area leaders and we were having a round table discussion about COVID-19's continued impact on local business.
As so often happens in these situations, the conversation inevitably turned to the "mainstream media," (Who exactly is that, anyway? Bless the heart of the egghead that coined that term. And yes, that's sarcasm.) and the popular opinion that it seems like whenever you turn on the radio or TV or open a news website, it's filled with COVID-related news.
"As soon as I hear the word 'COVID,' I turn it off," one person told me.
I was caught off guard a bit with that statement, which was echoed by many others. I know we're all heartily tired of the non-stop politicking that has sprung from what is actually a serious pandemic that is claiming an enormous number of lives, but I didn't realize that people are no longer interested in hearing anything about it at all.
I thought about cutting back on how we cover the pandemic locally. But as the largest media outlet in North Iowa, we're not going to stop reporting COVID-related stories because I believe we'd be shirking one of our most important responsibilities -- getting fact-based information out to our community for their use.
And just because the majority of the people I spoke with yesterday felt that way, it doesn't mean all of our audience feels that way.
This is common conundrum in newsrooms: How do we get all the news to all the people who want to see it and leave out the newsroom they're not interested in?
Starting this week, GlobeGazette.com will take a big leap toward an answer. We're unveiling a new website design that is tailored to deliver what you want to read when you want to read it.
Literally.
When you sign in or sign up as a full access or digital subscriber our site will respond to what you spend time reading by loading similar content the next time you log in. It will learn your reading habits and provide you more of that type of content.
For example, curious about crime in your community? GlobeGazette.com will make sure the first content you see when you log in is related to public safety. Want to stay on top of the latest prep football matchups? Our editors' top recommended prep football stories will be the first you see on our home page.
In addition, the site will also feature the visual journalism that we've made a priority and that we believe drops you right into the middle of our stories. You'll see more photo galleries, more videos and find a larger selection of podcasts that we've worked on.
Did you know our staff produces dozens of pieces of content that go up on GlobeGazette.com every day? Often, because of the sheer volume of that content flow, you might miss a story, video or photo gallery that's of interest to you. With the new GlobeGazette.com site, not only will it prioritize the news you want to read, you'll also find it will be much easier to navigate to our award-winning investigative and feature content -- the type of news that gets people talking.
I'm excited about the new website because it will give our team a better understanding of what you'd like us to focus on in reporting on the North Iowa community. We won't have to wonder if we're delivering the news you want when you want it.
You'll tell us.
If you haven't yet, please consider supporting local journalism with your subscription. A digital subscription is just $1 for 6 months right now. With the most boots on the street in North Iowa reporting the news, you're guaranteed to find the news you need on GlobeGazette.com.