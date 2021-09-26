SMITH: New website will be tailored to your local news needs

I heard some surprising news this week.

I was sitting in a meeting with area leaders and we were having a round table discussion about COVID-19's continued impact on local business.

As so often happens in these situations, the conversation inevitably turned to the "mainstream media," (Who exactly is that, anyway? Bless the heart of the egghead that coined that term. And yes, that's sarcasm.) and the popular opinion that it seems like whenever you turn on the radio or TV or open a news website, it's filled with COVID-related news.

"As soon as I hear the word 'COVID,' I turn it off," one person told me.

I was caught off guard a bit with that statement, which was echoed by many others. I know we're all heartily tired of the non-stop politicking that has sprung from what is actually a serious pandemic that is claiming an enormous number of lives, but I didn't realize that people are no longer interested in hearing anything about it at all.

I thought about cutting back on how we cover the pandemic locally. But as the largest media outlet in North Iowa, we're not going to stop reporting COVID-related stories because I believe we'd be shirking one of our most important responsibilities -- getting fact-based information out to our community for their use.