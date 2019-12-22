Smith: During the holidays, everybody's family

Then that day came. First in Delaware, when both our sons moved back to Minnesota in protest of our decision to move out east, and continuing when we moved back to the Midwest this year in March.

It was EVERYTHING I imagined it would be. Tidiness galore, cereal for dinner if we wanted, and a general feeling of excitement over the fact that we were FREE to come and go as we pleased.

But there was always something a little off during the holidays. Sure, the boys always visited and we'd always have fun, and I'd always sniffle a little when the door closed behind them.

I figured out the mystery a few nights ago. For the last couple of weeks, my husband and I have been typing in the Letters to Santa submitted to us that are running in our weekly newspapers.

There are hundreds of them. The first couple of nights I'd type while I kept one eye on the TV. Last week, my husband turned the TV off and the Christmas music on.

Suddenly, I began reading as I was typing. There was the young man who asked for all kinds of toys for his brothers, but only noise-canceling headphones for himself – so he wouldn't have to list to them anymore.