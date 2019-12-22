Smith: During the holidays, everybody's family

I have adopted some children for Christmas.
Like a couple hundred of them.
I couldn't help it; my sons are both grown, and though one is back home retrenching before he attempts another leap out of the nest, and the other is just an hour and a half away, I miss the noise, chaos and sloppy love that shows up around this time of year when you have a house full of family.
I never thought I'd be this way. When I was going to college the only thing on my mind was how long I'd have to wait before I could join a paper or wire service that would send me out to the frontlines of the latest crisis so that I could write about it.
Children were not even on my radar.
But then I met Jerry. Nearly seven years older than I, he wanted a family right away. I just wanted him, so one year to the day after we married Alex came along - a slippery, smelly, loud, never-sleeping bundle of insanity. Three years later, Andy followed.
From that point on, though, I loved those two to the point of distraction, I dreamed of having an empty nest. A place that smelled reasonably pleasant every time I walked in the door, where I could always find the thing that I wanted where it was supposed to be, and where I could finish any project, large or small, without the machine-gun like barrage of "Mom. Mom. Mom. Mom. MOM!"
Then that day came. First in Delaware, when both our sons moved back to Minnesota in protest of our decision to move out east, and continuing when we moved back to the Midwest this year in March.
It was EVERYTHING I imagined it would be. Tidiness galore, cereal for dinner if we wanted, and a general feeling of excitement over the fact that we were FREE to come and go as we pleased.
But there was always something a little off during the holidays. Sure, the boys always visited and we'd always have fun, and I'd always sniffle a little when the door closed behind them.
I figured out the mystery a few nights ago. For the last couple of weeks, my husband and I have been typing in the Letters to Santa submitted to us that are running in our weekly newspapers.
There are hundreds of them. The first couple of nights I'd type while I kept one eye on the TV. Last week, my husband turned the TV off and the Christmas music on.
Suddenly, I began reading as I was typing. There was the young man who asked for all kinds of toys for his brothers, but only noise-canceling headphones for himself – so he wouldn't have to list to them anymore.
There was the girl who wanted "blingers," so that she could look pretty and then brush them out of her hair when she was done.
My personal favorite was the ambitious lad who ask for 1 (followed by 27 zeros) "dolers." Add me on as a signer to that letter, please.
The spelling was hilarious, the questions cute and often very poignant (but why is Mrs. Claus the only one of the Clauses who bakes???), and they were the very thing I needed to fill that little empty spot occupied by the perpetual child we all have inside us, begging to be let out.
My inner child has been calling to me.
To romp in the snow after a storm. To lay under a Christmas tree with all the lights off and squint until the colored lights sparkle like stars. To shake a present and wonder. To pour as many sparkles on a sugar cookie as we want.
To write a letter to Santa, who holds all of our hopes and dreams tenderly near his heart.