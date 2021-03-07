Smith: Doors are opening all over North Iowa

My mother used to have a saying she'd trot out every time I faced some sort of obstacle growing up.
"Whenever one door closes, somewhere, another opens," she'd cheerfully assure me.
In the last year, I often felt as if the only door I found open once COVID-19 struck was that of a dark closet in my house, where I sat with half a bottle of wine and a sleeve of Thin Mints I'd found in the bottom of the freezer drawer.
I've spent a lot of time cursing that well-worn saying of my mother's, but in all seriousness, in the last year, it provided both guiding light and truth in North Iowa.
It's also the reason why we chose Perseverance as the theme for our annual Progress edition.
Doors were closing all around us. It started on March 9, when we ran the first story of three Iowa residents who were on a cruise to Egypt and contracted the coronavirus.
A day later there were eight cases, five days later it was 17. On March 12, NIACC canceled in-person classes for a week so it could figure out a suitable response. Local school districts quickly followed suit. By March 15, toilet paper could not be found on any grocery store shelves in Mason City.
More doors closed – Gov. Kim Reynolds announces a series of mandates limiting public interaction. Local government offices close down. Layoffs began to follow.
Families found themselves with loved ones out of work, elderly alone in long-term care facilities, kids who could not go to school and eventually would have to learn from home, and no immediate end in site.
But just as Mom predicted, other doors opened.
As you'll read in these pages, North Iowa persevered and found innovative ways to make it through.
Restaurants that could not fill their dining rooms pivoted to curbside pickup or delivery and found themselves with as much business – if not more – than they could handle.
You'll read about one business that, for the sake of safety, closed its doors to the public but then created a vending machine uniquely constructed so its product could be accessible 24/7.
A local manufacturing business turned its considerable talents to the making of protective equipment for the local healthcare community.
Nonprofits were inundated with requests for aid, but the community rose together to meet it. Our example: The Globe Gazette's Christmas Cheer fund raised more money and gave out more money last December than it had in recent history.
We couldn't go to the movies, but we could order movie theater popcorn and drive by to pick it up to help support our local movie theater.