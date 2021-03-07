Smith: Doors are opening all over North Iowa

My mother used to have a saying she'd trot out every time I faced some sort of obstacle growing up.

"Whenever one door closes, somewhere, another opens," she'd cheerfully assure me.

In the last year, I often felt as if the only door I found open once COVID-19 struck was that of a dark closet in my house, where I sat with half a bottle of wine and a sleeve of Thin Mints I'd found in the bottom of the freezer drawer.

I've spent a lot of time cursing that well-worn saying of my mother's, but in all seriousness, in the last year, it provided both guiding light and truth in North Iowa.

It's also the reason why we chose Perseverance as the theme for our annual Progress edition.

Doors were closing all around us. It started on March 9, when we ran the first story of three Iowa residents who were on a cruise to Egypt and contracted the coronavirus.

A day later there were eight cases, five days later it was 17. On March 12, NIACC canceled in-person classes for a week so it could figure out a suitable response. Local school districts quickly followed suit. By March 15, toilet paper could not be found on any grocery store shelves in Mason City.