Skipper: Zoom as a verb and other positive pandemic outcomes
alert top story

Skipper: Zoom as a verb and other positive pandemic outcomes

Are we finally approaching the post-pandemic period? Is life starting to feel “normal” again?

Health officials warn against us dropping all the safeguards and to be aware that various strains of COVID-19 still pose a danger. And while a large percentage of Americans have been vaccinated, children under the age of 12 have not been, so precautions to protect them are still important.

John Skipper

I know of some people who have refused to wear a mask or be vaccinated and it’s hard to determine the logic or wisdom behind those decisions. But whatever will be will be.

What will post-pandemic life be like? What have we learned? How will we change?

Many of us have experienced new horizons through online services that may be here to stay.

  • School systems have provided education to thousands of students online because schools were closed because of the pandemic. In-person learning is more beneficial than doing everything via computer. But new opportunities for online education have been introduced, and that’s a plus.
  • Many churches have provided worship services online because of attendance restrictions caused by the pandemic. Even as things return to normal, some churches plan to continue online activities to serve people unable to attend regular services.
  • The word “Zoom” has taken on new meaning – a means for people from all over the world to “meet” without leaving their own homes, simply be getting on their computers. Businesses can hold conferences and families can hold “get-togethers” by “zooming in” on one another.
  • Many people have jobs that will allow them to work from home or from other sites away from their workplaces. These opportunities were probably available anyway but the pandemic showed how important versatility can be in getting the job done.

These are just some examples. Surely more advantages and advancements will occur as we continue to learn from our experiences of the past year.

Perhaps the single biggest improvement in lifestyle caused by the pandemic is the increased care we have shown for one another. Most of us have taken the time to call or text or email family and friends more often than we did before the pandemic hit.

On a personal level, I have had many people call me in the past year just to see “how you’re doing” and that has prompted me to do the same. Have you called somebody who you haven’t talked to in a long time? Have you noticed how happy they were to hear from you? And that makes you happy – so the blessing is on both ends.

There is a universal truth that the pandemic has brought out: Everyone likes to be thought of. Hopefully, that message will continue to resonate long after the pandemic has subsided.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

