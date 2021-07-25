Skipper: You're incredibly selfish if you don't get vaccinated

I have heard yet another reason why some people refuse to be vaccinated. They believe God will take care of them, one way or another. This is a flimsy religious excuse because it ignores the fact that God also gave us the gift of making choices. If you’re walking on a railroad track and a freight train comes roaring toward you, you have the choice to get off the track.

How many of you have children or grandchildren who are under the age of 12 and therefore cannot be vaccinated yet? How would you feel if your child or grandchild got the COVID disease from someone out there who wasn’t vaccinated?

I end where I began. People who refuse to get the COVID vaccine are among the most selfish people on the face of the earth.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

