Silly me.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say at this moment Willowbrook Mall in Mason City is the most successful mall in the country.
While a lot of attention has been given in recent years to shopping malls all over the nation that are either closing, going bankrupt or trying desperately to repurpose and survive, Willowbrook keeps chugging along.
It hasn’t always been that way. Many of us remember when it had its bumpy times.
It’s hard to rank malls objectively because there are so many variables. Some malls are huge; others are small. Some are upscale and swanky; others are discount dandies.
But all things considered, Willowbrook’s current success is hard to challenge. Consider the following:
- It has just about 100 percent occupancy, give or take a decimal point. How many malls in America can say that? While many mall owners are trying to figure out ways to stay open, Willowbrook managers are always looking for ways to expand.
- Four new stores have opened in the past few weeks. Most mall managers would be thrilled to have four new openings in a year.
- Willowbrook is small compared to the Mall of America in Minneapolis or even Southbridge in Mason City, but the new tenants bring the total number of occupied units to 36. (Had I not just told you, how many of you would have underestimated that number?)
- It has had its ups and downs over the years (haven’t we all), but it has been privately owned and managed for 54 years. In this age of out-of-town and out-of-state corporate ownership, being locally owned is a huge plus.
The success of Willowbrook has not gotten too much attention because it hasn’t been dependent on multi-million dollar deals and on-again, off-again government handouts.
“We have not asked for or received one cent of government money,” said Kent Hall, who has managed the property, owned by Les Nelson Investments, for many years.
Les and Ruth Nelson and Hadley and Nora Florer built Willowbrook for an investment of $1.1 million in 1965. Among its first tenants were HyVee, which was located where Floor to Ceiling is now, and Tempo in a site later occupied by Dollar General and where Mercy One’s Urgent Care center is now.
There were 18 businesses and offices when the mall opened in 1965, so occupancy has more than doubled in the past half-century. How many malls can claim that large an increase?
Hall has overseen refurbishing the main concourse with fresh paint, new carpeting and new, comfortable furniture. But he attributes the mall’s most recent surge to the work of Glenys Schloemer, a part-time marketing assistant who was manager of Southbridge Mall for many years before it withered through no fault of her own. She has been with Willowbrook for the past six years, working about 12 hours a week.
Hall says Schloemer has the personality and experience to work well with tenants and also has booked many events and exhibits that draw patrons to the mall.
Schloemer, in turn, credits Hall for being the driving force behind the success.
They are proof that you can get a lot accomplished if you don’t care who gets the credit.
A mall with 36 units will never be considered a “mega-mall” but its smallness seems to be an asset. The culture it has created seems like that of a small town where everyone knows each other, looks out for each other and roots for each other.
Schloemer said, “That’s what a small community is all about -- building relationships.”
She might be on to something there.
Silly me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.