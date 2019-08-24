Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Before long, an elderly man who was sitting across from us got up and shuffled over to our table. It was Tom Jolas. With a twinkle in his eye, he shared his ideas on downtown redevelopment in Mason City. Even at age 85, Jolas had his eye on the future and he had some ideas.
Jolas always had ideas. It was in his DNA. That’s what I will remember about the happy warrior of River City, who died Monday at the age of 87.
Nobody loved Mason City more than Jolas did and his ideas were always about how to make the city grow and be prosperous.
Tom was persistent. He liked to share what he thought and he drew the respect of everyone in the political spectrum from former Gov. Terry Branstad to Max Weaver, Mason City’s former maverick councilman. But sometimes, when you saw him coming your way, you had to look at your watch because you thought to yourself, “Here comes Jolas with another one of his ideas.”
Those ideas, and the man who had them, will be sorely missed.
Jolas was mayor of Mason City from 1970 to 1973, was Branstad’s deputy director of economic development about 15 years later and was the longtime chairman of the Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board. He also spearheaded the unsuccessful effort to have a casino in Mason City.
He was a lawyer, a Realtor and a developer by trade. One of his dreams that he was not able to pull off was to get a grocery store in the Southport section of the city because he believed it would be of great benefit in that area of town. In the final months of his life, he must have drawn great satisfaction in seeing that a Kwik Star convenience store would inhabit that area some day soon.
In one of the last conversations I had with Jolas, he told me an idea he had to help redevelopment in the north end. He said he’d like to see an apartment complex similar to Grant Village, which he helped develop on the west side years ago. He thought a structure like that would offer good housing in an attractive site and would spur development around it such as grocery stores and pharmacies. His mind was a clock that was always ticking.
In 2008, when Eric Bookmeyer was elected mayor, I did a story for the Globe in which I asked former mayors what advice they would give to the incoming mayor who had no previous experience in public office.
Jolas, who was in a similar position 40 years earlier, said, “Talk to people, lots of people and take notes. Then have a strategy.”
Jolas was not always successful in everything he did but he always kept trying. His “idea machine” was always on.
The Mason City team moves on but it has lost one of its biggest cheerleaders. He was one of a kind.
