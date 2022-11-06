SKIPPER: Who should you vote for?

Several years ago, when the Globe office was downtown across from the courthouse, a neighbor of mine who was fairly new in the community stopped in to see me.

He was a kind, gentle, elderly man who was headed to the courthouse to cast an early vote. He said he had one question for me: “Who should I vote for?” He said as a new resident, he wasn’t familiar with any of the candidates or issues. But, he said, it was his obligation to vote – so, here he was.

I told him, as a matter of ethics, I could not help him. He understood and went on his way.

I’m not a big fan of “get out the vote” rallies and phone calls in which disinterested people are chided, cajoled or pressured to vote. I would prefer our public officials be elected by people who are well informed and cast ballots based on their preference – and not out of loyalty to a particular political party or they’re doing what they are “supposed to do.”

The emphasis has to be on keeping people informed and inspiring them to want to vote. Anything less than that is fool’s gold – and we’ve seen plenty of evidence of that in recent years.

Absentee voting is a whole other matter. It used to be that if you were going to be in the hospital or out of town on election day, you were allowed to vote “absentee” in advance of the election. Now absentee voting has become “early voting” and any qualified voter can cast a ballot in advance of an election. And thousands of people do.

Absentee votes are usually the first ones counted when polls close on election night. Almost always, the winners of the overall general election can be determined by the outcome of the absentee vote, sometimes coming within a percentage point or two.

Candidates as well as the general public can learn in advance how many Republicans, Democrats and Independents have voted leading up to election day. Overall vote totals are public record, but the number of votes for individual candidates are not counted until polls close on election day.

Former Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Jay Urdahl was a master at looking at cumulative absentee vote totals in the days prior to election day and projecting how many votes he would receive. On election night 2016, when the absentee totals were made public, he said his first reaction was “Uh, oh.” He knew then that he was about to lose his first election in about 30 years. And he was right.

One advantage to early voting is that if a snowstorm or other bad weather prevents people from going to the polls on election day, the absentee votes are already in.

Some of you may remember the Halloween Ice Storm of 1991 that paralyzed North Iowa for several weeks, including election day. That was in an era when there was no big push for absentee voting. And on election day 1991, in a town of about 28,000, the vote total in Mason City was 468.

I end by giving you Ross Perot’s advice: Vote for whichever candidate you wouldn’t mind marrying your son or daughter.