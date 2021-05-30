Skipper: Who knew deck placement could be analyzed?

Recently, I had a deck built at the front of my home, not realizing that I was adding a huge slice of Americana as well as going contrary to a cultural shift that started many years ago.
I didn’t intend to get caught up in a sociological frenzy. I just wanted a deck, that’s all.
But there are some interesting points to ponder in making a choice like this.
Many older folks, after their kids have grown up and left the nest, have made the decision to “downsize” because they no longer need the larger home in which they raised their families.
But sometimes, people in the same circumstances choose to enlarge their living spaces rather than reducing them. Why is that? In some cases, it’s because they can.
Years ago, a friend of mine told me he was interested in downsizing and to let him know if I knew of a property smaller than his that was for sale. As it happened, I did know of one and told him about it.
A couple of weeks later, I asked him if he checked into it. He said he drove by but noticed that the place did not have a three-car garage – so he wasn’t interested in it. I guess everyone has their own definition of downsizing!
The cultural change in the last half-century is that Americans have gone from a front-porch society to a back-patio society. This has had many social ramifications, according to some psychologists.
The front porch, they say, or the front deck, is a bridge between the outside world and the inner sanctum of the home. But it is also a bridge from the home to the community, a place where neighbors see each other, chat with one another, know each others’ kids and take an interest in each others’ lives.
Conpare that with the back patio mentality. The focus is on privacy and the patios often have large fences built around them so that people can’t even see their neighbors, let alone talk with them.
If you go on the Internet, you’ll find dozens of articles and reports on the differences between porches, decks and patios and the pros and cons of all of them.
You will learn, according to the “experts” that front porches and decks tend to increase property values, work better on uneven terrain than patios do, offer better views of the outside world and are more easily customizable. On the other hand, they are typically more expensive and require more maintenance than patios.
In making my decision, I never consulted the Internet. I never thought about whether I was conforming to or retreating from cultural trends or what kind of effect my choice might have on society as a whole or, for that matter, my neighborhood.
Sometimes in life, we get caught up in what psychologists, sociologists, anthropologists and others say about what we say and do – paralysis by analysis.
Freud would be disappointed in my motive.
I just wanted a deck, that’s all.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.