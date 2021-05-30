Skipper: Who knew deck placement could be analyzed?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The front porch, they say, or the front deck, is a bridge between the outside world and the inner sanctum of the home. But it is also a bridge from the home to the community, a place where neighbors see each other, chat with one another, know each others’ kids and take an interest in each others’ lives.

Conpare that with the back patio mentality. The focus is on privacy and the patios often have large fences built around them so that people can’t even see their neighbors, let alone talk with them.

If you go on the Internet, you’ll find dozens of articles and reports on the differences between porches, decks and patios and the pros and cons of all of them.

You will learn, according to the “experts” that front porches and decks tend to increase property values, work better on uneven terrain than patios do, offer better views of the outside world and are more easily customizable. On the other hand, they are typically more expensive and require more maintenance than patios.

In making my decision, I never consulted the Internet. I never thought about whether I was conforming to or retreating from cultural trends or what kind of effect my choice might have on society as a whole or, for that matter, my neighborhood.