SKIPPER: Who do you respect most?

Who is the person in the world you most admire, the person for whom you have the most respect?

The boys in the coffee shop (average age about 75) kicked this topic around the other day and came up with a surprising answer.

More on that in a minute. But first, the ground rules. It can’t be a friend or a relative; it has to be someone known nationally or internationally; and it has to be someone who is still alive.

So, obviously people like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington couldn’t be considered nor could people of more recent vintage such as Colin Powell or Margaret Thatcher.

The person could be of any profession – sports, entertainment, politics, education, business. The field was wide open.

The boys talked about what types of personal traits should be considered in determining who you respect the most. Is it important to consider:

 Race

 Gender

 Wealth

 Power

 Achievements

 Character

 Morals

 Political party

 Religion

 Social status

It was pretty much agreed that social status didn’t matter, nor did wealth. The consensus was that someone could be admired and respected regardless if they were rich or poor.

What about achievements? Are they more important, in terms of respectability, than the person’s moral character? And is it possible to achieve anything without power?

“Is Mr. Rogers still alive?” asked one of the boys. “Sorry,” came the response. “When he died, he disqualified himself.”

How about political party? Should that be a consideration? In years past, would Ronald Reagan or Bobby Kennedy or Franklin Roosevelt be dismissed because of their party affiliation? Would that be more of a factor today? Should it be?

And gender. Someone in the group brought up the name Liz Cheney but she was quickly eliminated because she was deemed too aggressive to be admired. The interesting thing about that assessment (in my opinion), is that a man probably would not have been eliminated for the same reason.

So where does that leave us? As we look back in history, it is not difficult to come up with names of people for whom many people have the utmost respect – Washington, Lincoln, Churchill, Bob Hope, Mother Teresa. Dr. Martin Luther King…

But in today’s world of political and cultural wars, where contempt has replaced understanding and demonizing is more satisfying than compromising, the boys in the coffee shop had a dilemma.

They could not come up with an answer as to the person they held in the highest respect.

Think about that.

Comedian Rodney Dangerfield made a pretty good living punctuating his one-liners with “No respect!”

But the lack of respect we have for one another – and the fact we have trouble coming up with names of people on the national or international stage who we respect – well, that’s no laughing matter.