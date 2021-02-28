Skipper: Which do we prefer, delegates or trustees, to represent us?

Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have faced the wrath of the voters back home in their Republican-dominated states.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wyoming and Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina and William Cassidy of Louisiana, among others, have all been censured or reprimanded in some other way by their respective state Republican parties and will most likely face challenges from within their own parties when they seek re-election.
There is principle at stake here, and, as is often the case, it has local implications. As the late Tip O’Neil used to say when he was Speaker of the House, “All politics is local.”
The principle at question is this: Is an elected official obligated to vote the way his constituents want him or her to vote, even if the elected official believes the constituents are wrong – that there is a better way?
Six years ago, City Council members in Mason City faced this challenge. As Councilman John Lee, a history teacher, explained it at the time: Is an elected official a “delegate” of the people or a “trustee?” He said the difference is that a delegate votes the way the public wants the official to vote while the trustee votes his conscience with the hope the constituents trust his or her judgment.
In other words, do we want our elected officials to always vote the way we want them to – or should we trust them to make the right decision even if it goes against our wishes?
In Washington last week, the issue was impeaching the president. In Mason City in 2015, the issue was purchase of a garbage truck.
It was a complicated issue but it boiled down to this. The city needed a new garbage truck at an estimated cost of $130,000. The challenge was how to pay for it and stay within city budget guidelines. At stake was possible layoffs of sanitation workers.
Through an online survey, the public voted on several options. The one they favored was to raise monthly garbage rates about 90 cents and to not lay off any workers. The council chose another option – to slightly raise monthly garbage rates and, to avoid layoffs, create two “swing positions” in which two sanitation workers would spend some time in their regular jobs but “swing” periodically to other city jobs such as meter readers, as needed.
The council, in this case acted as trustees rather than delegates.
Another example: About 20 years ago, the city was contemplating support of a large housing development on the west side. Art Wolover, Fourth Ward councilman at the time, favored the project because he thought it helped fill a housing need for the city. But many Fourth Ward residents opposed it, saying they didn’t want it in their neighborhood.
The measure passed with Wolover voting for it. He chose to be a trustee rather than a delegate because he thought it was in the best interests of the city. He was ousted from office in the next election.
How is a community better served -- with delegates or trustees?
Your thoughts?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.