Skipper: Which do we prefer, delegates or trustees, to represent us?

Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have faced the wrath of the voters back home in their Republican-dominated states.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wyoming and Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina and William Cassidy of Louisiana, among others, have all been censured or reprimanded in some other way by their respective state Republican parties and will most likely face challenges from within their own parties when they seek re-election.

There is principle at stake here, and, as is often the case, it has local implications. As the late Tip O’Neil used to say when he was Speaker of the House, “All politics is local.”

The principle at question is this: Is an elected official obligated to vote the way his constituents want him or her to vote, even if the elected official believes the constituents are wrong – that there is a better way?

Six years ago, City Council members in Mason City faced this challenge. As Councilman John Lee, a history teacher, explained it at the time: Is an elected official a “delegate” of the people or a “trustee?” He said the difference is that a delegate votes the way the public wants the official to vote while the trustee votes his conscience with the hope the constituents trust his or her judgment.