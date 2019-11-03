Silly me.
I got to thinking about a bunch of “what ifs.”
What would life be like today if there was no Facebook.
What if there was no Twitter?
What if there was no Instagram or email or texting?
What if there was no Internet altogether?
Hard to imagine, isn’t it?
What if there were no cell phones?
What if there was no Fox News or MSNBC or television comedies in which the underlying theme is always sex?
What if there was no cable television altogether?
My guess is that the present generation – the millennials or whatever you call them – can’t imagine life without any of these things, whereas older generations will tell you they survived just fine without any of them.
In other words, the answer to the question “are we better off now?” depends on who you ask.
I was in a discussion the other day with people of my generation in which we were reminiscing about the summers of our youth when there was no air conditioning. In the household in which I grew up, a summer ritual was going up to the attic, grabbing the big fan, blowing the dust off of it, and bringing it down and placing it on the living room floor. That was our “air conditioning.” We didn’t complain. We were glad to have the big fan.
I wonder what my late parents would think if they somehow reappeared in the 21st century and saw television commercials that address just about every bodily function; songs with lyrics that, in my parents’ minds, no “decent” people would sing; and little telephones you can hold in the palm of your hand that practically allow you to scramble eggs from miles away – if you have the right “app.” Oh, by the way, you can also use them to make telephone calls.
By the way, my parents would also not approve of television newscasts that contain five minutes of news and 25 minutes of “experts” analyzing the news for us. They would say, “what’s wrong with thinking for ourselves?”
All of this brings me to another “what if” point. What if there were no political parties? What if people ran for office on their own merits and popularity and, more importantly, their own ideas?
We’re living in a world now in which many people are so loyally (and hopelessly) tied to their political party that little thought is given to right or wrong, moral or immoral, legal or illegal. In other words, if the office holder from my party did it, it’s OK. If the person from the other party did it, it’s not OK.
That’s where my friend Patty, Mrs. Middle America, applies her equal outrage test. If you are outraged by the actions of a politician from one political party, would you be equally outraged if the same words or actions came from someone in “your” party?
Can you imagine a presidential ballot that listed the names of all the candidates but had no party affiliation? You vote for the person, not the party.
Sound ridiculous? Guess what.
On Tuesday, voters throughout Iowa will be electing City Council members. None of them – zero – are running as candidates of any political party. There must be something to it.
Silly me.
