Skipper: When was the last time you truly communicated with someone?

I’m wondering this week if I’m the only person in the world who doesn’t “tweet.”

Is the world passing me by? I wonder. I wonder what I’m missing. I’m wondering why it’s so appealing to so many, including, obviously, the president of the United States.

I’m a little concerned about a society that finds more and more ways of communicating less and less – and considers it an improvement in communication.

My own quest into electronic messaging has been slow. I remember when “voice mails” became a part of telephone communication – and it used to irritate me when the person I wanted to talk to was not on the other end of the line, I have progressed dramatically since then. Now it upsets me when the person I want to contact does not have voice mail.

Then email came along and I was all right with that. But I noticed some weaknesses with email correspondence that still exist. When I was working fulltime, I found myself emailing co-workers who were in the same office with me – sometimes in the same room – instead of getting up and walking over to talk with them in person.

And then along came social media and Facebook and texts and Instagrams and all sorts of things that apparently all serve the same general purpose – for convenience in reaching someone who was not readily available and for providing a a substitute for personal contact.

If you haven’t figured it out already, I’m pretty “old school.” When Facebook first came into vogue, I looked into it primarily because I thought it would be a way of keeping track of the activities of my children and grandchildren. When I discovered it was free, that made it even more appealing.

The problem is, in getting on Facebook every day for a specific purpose, you find yourself meandering through all sorts of messages that you really don’t care about. For me, if I’m not careful, it can be a huge waste of time.

A few years ago, there was a big Facebook campaign to get comedienne Betty White to host “Saturday Night Live.” She agreed to do it. In her monologue that night, she said when she was first approached about it, she didn’t know what Facebook was. When it was explained to her, she said, “In my day, we called it the telephone – and we didn’t waste two hours every night on it.” I can relate.

Email seems like it’s about as complicated as I want to get and it serves my purposes. It’s a simple way of communicating to someone person-to-person without the whole world knowing about it.

Texting serves the same purpose but in a more brief form. And people seem to respond faster to texts than to emails. But for the life of me, I see no reason for tweets.

Here’s my bottom line. Too many of us rely on quick, often impersonal communication – often anonymously – rather than being thoughtful and caring.

I have to ask myself: When was the last time I sat down and wrote a letter – with a pen, not a computer – to someone I cared about, or picked up a phone and called them?

I’m not proud of my answer.

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

 John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

