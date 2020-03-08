Skipper: When was the last time you truly communicated with someone?

If you haven’t figured it out already, I’m pretty “old school.” When Facebook first came into vogue, I looked into it primarily because I thought it would be a way of keeping track of the activities of my children and grandchildren. When I discovered it was free, that made it even more appealing.

The problem is, in getting on Facebook every day for a specific purpose, you find yourself meandering through all sorts of messages that you really don’t care about. For me, if I’m not careful, it can be a huge waste of time.

A few years ago, there was a big Facebook campaign to get comedienne Betty White to host “Saturday Night Live.” She agreed to do it. In her monologue that night, she said when she was first approached about it, she didn’t know what Facebook was. When it was explained to her, she said, “In my day, we called it the telephone – and we didn’t waste two hours every night on it.” I can relate.

Email seems like it’s about as complicated as I want to get and it serves my purposes. It’s a simple way of communicating to someone person-to-person without the whole world knowing about it.

Texting serves the same purpose but in a more brief form. And people seem to respond faster to texts than to emails. But for the life of me, I see no reason for tweets.