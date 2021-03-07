Skipper: When this is over, the kindness will stand out the most

One friend described it as like getting a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. Another described it as being like “a giant sigh of relief.” Still another said it was “a sense of fulfillment.”
Who would have thought that getting a shot – an inoculation from a needle pressed into your flesh – would evoke such expressions of joy. But that’s the reaction of hundreds of people in Cerro Gordo County upon receiving the COVID19 vaccination.
I finally got mine and instantly felt a sense of relief. Maybe it’s because I and a helpful friend made more than 1,000 calls in three weeks to the Cerro Gordo County Health Department hotline, like so many other North Iowans have done.
To be honest, all of those calls were for naught. I got my shot when a friend called me one night and said HvVee pharmacies had the vaccine – but to sign up quickly before they ran out. The friend actually helped me sign up. I got the shot two days later and will get the second shot in a couple of weeks.
Jubilation? When that needle went into my arm, it wasn’t like the feeling I had in 2016 on the final out of Game Seven when the Cubs won the World Series. But it was close.
The same type of feeling is happening with other people receiving the COVID19 vaccination – and it is something those who have not received it yet can look forward to.
And there are many who are still waiting. Brian Hanft, director of the county’s public health department, told county supervisors Tuesday that only 28 percent of the county’s approximately 9,500 residents 65 and older have been vaccinated.
My advice to people still waiting is to keep calling during the appointed times, discuss it with your friends and neighbors (you probably already have) and follow up on every tip you get. Most recently, MercyOne hospital has gotten involved. New resources are cropping up every week to serve the community and to help the Cerro Gordo County Health Department meet the need.
Keep your chin up. You can’t see anything with your head down.
Since I first expressed my frustration, a month ago, about my futility in trying to get a shot, the humanity of North Iowa opened up to me. Friends and neighbors called, texted, emailed and stopped by my house, all with suggestions and words of encouragement. “Keep calling.” “Don’t give up.”
Two people who had already gotten their shots told me I could have taken their place had they known I was still on the outside. The logistics would have made that impossible, but the thought was appreciated.
The same is true of the two people, in separate emails, who asked for my personal identification information so they could start making calls on my behalf – you know, just in case they got through. I thanked them but politely turned them down.
Many friends and neighbors called more than once, to see how I was doing, both with my calls and with my health.
For those still waiting, hang in there. Your day is coming.
When this is all over with, when everyone has gotten their shots and when the pandemic becomes a thing of the past, here’s what I will remember most – the kindness, thoughtfulness and encouragement I received from people all around me, including some I hardly knew.
We may be a small town, but we have a big heart.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.