Skipper: When this is over, the kindness will stand out the most

One friend described it as like getting a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. Another described it as being like “a giant sigh of relief.” Still another said it was “a sense of fulfillment.”

Who would have thought that getting a shot – an inoculation from a needle pressed into your flesh – would evoke such expressions of joy. But that’s the reaction of hundreds of people in Cerro Gordo County upon receiving the COVID19 vaccination.

I finally got mine and instantly felt a sense of relief. Maybe it’s because I and a helpful friend made more than 1,000 calls in three weeks to the Cerro Gordo County Health Department hotline, like so many other North Iowans have done.

To be honest, all of those calls were for naught. I got my shot when a friend called me one night and said HvVee pharmacies had the vaccine – but to sign up quickly before they ran out. The friend actually helped me sign up. I got the shot two days later and will get the second shot in a couple of weeks.

Jubilation? When that needle went into my arm, it wasn’t like the feeling I had in 2016 on the final out of Game Seven when the Cubs won the World Series. But it was close.