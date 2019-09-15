A friend of mine used to say, “He who doesn’t tooteth his own horn often goes with horn untooteth.”
The city of Mason City has been criticized occasionally, including in this space, for not only failure to get things done but also for failure to get things even started.
All of that has changed, particularly in the last couple of years. Mason City needs to tell its story because it’s a good one that’s getting better.
Often times, when things happen piece-meal, we don’t realize what is happening collectively. Many of you probably fall into that category, just as I did until I started putting it all together.
Here’s my idea for a marketing pitch. At the entrances to the city, just below the sign that tells the name and the population, there should be another sign aimed at visitors and those thinking about moving here.
It could say: “Welcome to Mason City where these projects are either planned, under construction or completed:
- A hotel and conference center downtown. (My guess is you’ve heard about this.)
- An ice arena/multipurpose center in the former J.C. Penney building.
- A music pavilion in the north plaza at Southbridge Mall.
- A $63 million expansion at Kraft.
- A $25 million expansion at Golden Grain Energy.
- A $10.6 million expansion of MercyOne hospital facilities.
- A Kwik Star convenience store in the former Wooz’s Car Wash site.
- A multi-unit apartment complex near the downtown area.
- An Econolodge to be built in the former American Best Inn & Suites which was formerly the Travel Lodge.
- The DealerBuilt business moving into Southbridge Mall.
- The River City Mini Golf business in Southbridge Mall.
- Four new stores that have opened in the Willowbrook Mall, giving it 100 percent occupancy.
- Bushel Boy Farms, a tomato producing industry, opening later this year.
- My Fair Trade, a new store in the north plaza of the mall.
- Expansion of MercyOne facilities and makeovers and remodels of many businesses including First Citizens Bank.
That sign at the city limits would have to be pretty big but it would tell a powerful story -- and this is an incomplete list. There’s more going on all the time.
There’s a lot going on in Clear Lake, too. It has been a “happening place” for a long time and now it is planning, among other projects, a $16 million hotel and conference center.
I have chosen to focus on Mason City because much of the recent publicity has focused on the River City Renaissance Project as if it was the only thing in the works.
These other projects are worth noting. Can you imagine the number of construction jobs that will be needed?
Can you imagine the number of jobs that will be created when all of these businesses are up and running?
Can you imagine all the property taxes that will be collected (and used to spur other projects) once all the rebates etc. are paid off?
These projects represent a great mix of business and industry, retail, housing, health care and recreation – which is exactly the kind of mix any community wants to have.
Also, it should be noted that all of this is made possible by the collective efforts of the Mason City Council, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors, the Chamber of Commerce, the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, North Iowa Area Community College, just to name a few.
As a community, we should also congratulate ourselves. We have created a culture and environment in which people want to invest their time, talent and treasure.
Let’s never hesitate to tell our officials when we think they have done us wrong, but let’s also give them the encouragement they need to carry on carrying on.
