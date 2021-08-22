Skipper: When the Great Scorer comes, how will you rate?

Sports writer Grantland Rice is credited with writing long ago, “It’s not if you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”

Implicit in the line of this poem is the basic truth that no matter how well you play, you can’t win ‘em all.

In the history of professional sports, only one team – the 1972 Miami Dolphins football team – has gone undefeated for an entire season. In basketball, baseball, hockey and every other sport where the seasons are much longer than football, it will never happen.

In 2018, Virginia, the top-ranked college basketball team, was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament in a huge upset. Virginia coach Tony Bennett did no whining after the game. “They thoroughly outplayed us,” he said. “That’s life.”

The next year Virginia won the NCAA championship.

You win some, you lose some.

In the recent Olympics, competitors from all over the world, from all different backgrounds and skin color and ethnicity, congratulated each other whether they won the gold, silver or bronze medals or finished without a medal.