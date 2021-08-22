Skipper: When the Great Scorer comes, how will rate?

Sports writer Grantland Rice is credited with writing long ago, “It’s not if you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”
Implicit in the line of this poem is the basic truth that no matter how well you play, you can’t win ‘em all.
In the history of professional sports, only one team – the 1972 Miami Dolphins football team – has gone undefeated for an entire season. In basketball, baseball, hockey and every other sport where the seasons are much longer than football, it will never happen.
In 2018, Virginia, the top-ranked college basketball team, was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament in a huge upset. Virginia coach Tony Bennett did no whining after the game. “They thoroughly outplayed us,” he said. “That’s life.”
The next year Virginia won the NCAA championship.
You win some, you lose some.
In the recent Olympics, competitors from all over the world, from all different backgrounds and skin color and ethnicity, congratulated each other whether they won the gold, silver or bronze medals or finished without a medal.
American politics could learn a lot from the example of sports. In most sports, with the exception of baseball, players from both the winning and losing teams shake hands afterwards as do the opposing coaches.
I don’t recall Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi ever doing that.
In the rest of life, whatever happened to “you win some, you lose some?”
In national politics, you refuse to acknowledge defeat. You name-call, you hold grudges, you accuse your opponent of cheating and you demonize those who disagree with you or who defeated you.
There’s no such thing as “you win some, you lose some.”
Many years ago, a conservative friend of mine who was a devout Christian complained about the 700 Club, the popular television program hosted by evangelist Pat Robertson. “I don’t understand it,” said the man. “All that Pat Robertson does is criticize President Clinton. If he feels that way, don’t you think he should be spending his time praying for him?”
Rabbi Harold Kushner, author of the book “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People” says life is not a spelling bee – one mistake and you’re out. The key to life, he says, is to learn from your mistakes and move on.
You win some, you lose some.
As usual, local government sets the high standard. Max Weaver, one of Mason City’s most controversial politicians, has lost about as many elections as he has won. Weaver has never berated the winners but instead wished them well and thanked the voters for participating.
There are many other local examples. You win some, you lose some.
A friend of mine tells the story of a friend of his who was coaching a bunch of kids who weren’t real good.
“How’s your team doing?” my friend asked the coach.
“Well,” said the coach with a sigh, “we’re getting harder to beat.”
You win some, you lose some.
It is fitting to end this by quoting the complete verse of the Grantland Rice poem on winning and losing. You will discover the oft-quoted phrase is actually a paraphrase and it has nothing to do with sports:
“For when the One Great Scorer comes
To mark against your name.
He writes not that you won or lost,
But how you played the game.”
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.