SKIPPER: When Bob Dole played second fiddle to Iowa basketball

It was a typical late November night in North Iowa. It was chilly but not yet cold and there was moisture in the air but it was not yet snow. It was Nov. 24, 1995, a time for thanks but not yet Thanksgiving.

For some people though, there was excitement in the air. The Iowa caucuses were fast approaching, and on this night, Senator Robert Dole of Kansas, the Senate Republican leader and a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, was to speak at the Holiday Inn in Mason City.

Dole, who spent a lot of time in Iowa during his career, died last week at the age of 98. In his prime, he spent so much time in Iowa that Sen. Chuck Grassley jokingly referred to him as “Iowa’s third senator.”

Part of Dole’s loyalty to Iowa had nothing to do with the friendliness of its people but everything to do with their votes.

Iowa became Dole’s “backyard” during the Iowa caucus season, which, as we all know, can last a couple of years.

In 1976, Sen. Dole was President Jerry Ford’s running mate in Ford’s unsuccessful bid to retain his office. In 1980, Dole came to Iowa as a Republican presidential hopeful but lost badly in the Iowa caucuses in which George Bush and Ronald Reagan finished first and second.

Reagan won the presidency and was unopposed in the 1984 caucuses on his way to winning his second term as president.

But Dole was back on the presidential campaign trail in 1988, actually winning the Iowa caucuses but losing the nomination to Bush who went on to win the presidency. Bush was unopposed in the 1992 caucuses.

But Dole was back in Iowa in 1995 and 1996 for caucus season, This time he prevailed in the caucuses and later won the nomination for president, losing to Bill Clinton. His last foray into presidential politics in Iowa came four years later when his wife, Elizabeth, was a candidate briefly but dropped out before the caucuses.

And so it was, that on Nov. 24, 1995, this World War II war hero and now a Republican heavyweight, was to speak to an adoring crowd at the Holiday Inn in Mason City.

A friend and I attended the event, me as a newspaper reporter, my friend as an interested observer. As we approached we saw that the parking lot was practically full, not surprising given the event and its hype – but there was a strange aura about it.

The headlights were on in most of the parked vehicles and the drivers and passengers were still inside them, as if they were transfixed, reluctant to leave. It was like a scene from the Twilight Zone.

What was going on?

It turns out, the people in their vehicles had their radios on and were listening to a University of Iowa basketball game in which the Hawkeyes were in an overtime thriller with the University of Connecticut, rated No. 2 in the country.

The rest of the world, including Bob Dole, would just have to wait. Iowa won the game 101-95 led by Jess Settles, Andre Woolridge and Kenyon Murray.

Dole later spoke to a standing-room-only crowd inside the hotel. About two months later, he won the Iowa caucuses and went on to become the Republican presidential nominee.

But for a few moments in Iowa in November 1995, he played second-fiddle to a basketball team.

We do have our priorities.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

