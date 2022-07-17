SKIPPER: What's missing from Mason City?

“We can’t continue this way,” Mayor Bill Schickel said in a press briefing in 1990, during his first term as mayor.

In 2004, Mayor Jean Marinos acknowledged in a guest editorial that it was a problem that needed fixing.

In 2006, Mayor Roger Bang lamented that the problem continued to have Mason City moving in the wrong direction.

In 2011, Mayor Eric Bookmeyer, in his “state of the city” message, said a priority was placed on changing course.

These city leaders, spanning more than 30 years, were all addressing the same issue – Mason City’s declining population.

What’s the matter with Mason City?

According to census figures, the population was 20,065 in 1920 and inched upward in the next several decades but remained in the 23,000 to 27,000 range for four decades. In 1960, the city hit its high mark of 30,642 marking 40 years of incremental growth.

Since that time, the population has decreased in every census period except one; there was an increase between 1990 and 2000 from 29,040 to 29,172 which City Councilman Ken Lee described at the time as ‘meaningless.’

The latest population figures show the city at 27,138 – the lowest since 1940.

What’s the matter with Mason City?

Time out for a personal note: I have lived in Mason City for 36 years, raised a family here, enjoyed all the amenities the city offers – and that’s one area that continues to grow – and have done my share of volunteering to help the city prosper. So I am not anti-Mason City.

But, as author Hari Kunzro notes in a recent issue of Harper’s magazine, “Facts, notoriously, do not care about our feelings.”

And the facts are that in a recent survey that included 21 Iowa cities, ranging in population from Urbandale, 45,923 to Norwalk, 13,609, Mason City was one of four cities that decreased in population in the past 20 years, going down 6.9 percent. Other cities that lost population are Clinton, 11.7 percent; Burlington, 11.4 percent; and Fort Dodge, 5.2 percent.

The largest growth in the past 20 years has been in Waukee, up 374 percent to 26,495, followed by North Liberty, up 280.7 percent, to 20,875; and Grimes, up 211 percent, to 15,949, all of this extracted from www.biggestuscities.com.

Mason City continues to add new businesses, see existing businesses expand and closed businesses reopening. It continues to improve quality of life such as the new kayak park and the multi-million-dollar expansion at the high school. We are fortunate to have a new arena, new music pavilion, an airport, great medical facilities, a thriving community college, wonderful parks, playgrounds, museum, library and Events Center (fairgrounds), The Historic Park Inn hotel, The Music Man Square as well as three seasons that are pretty darn enjoyable – not bad for a town of 27,000.

But still … population growth means economic growth and economic growth means more jobs, a lower tax base and a more inviting place for people to relocate. We have more to offer than a lot of other cities – so how come others are growing and we are not?

What’s the missing ingredient? What’s the matter with Mason City?

People smarter than me have been trying to answer that question for decades.