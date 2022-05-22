SKIPPER: What kind of city do you want Mason City to be?

Fill in the blank. I want Mason City to be the ….iest city in the country.

Busiest? Safest? Healthiest? Happiest? Thriftiest? Friendliest?

Be careful. You can only pick one. You have to be willing to be committed to it – and you have to be willing to pay for it.

What would it take if we decided, as a community, that we wanted to be the safest city possible? We would probably have to hire more police officers – and that’s a little more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

For one thing, police work is a 24-hour-a-day job, seven days a week. That’s 168 hours. If you hire four new officers who work 40-hour weeks, you’d still be short of filling one position for one full week. So it will take more officers to make a significant difference on the street – and that means more taxpayer money to pay them. Are we willing to pay the price?

Technology is changing rapidly to assist in law enforcement. But some of that technology provides ways of keeping track of the “good guys” as well as the “bad guys,” – and some in the public are skeptical about the negative impact this might have. Plus, it too has a price tag.

Retiring State Senator Amanda Ragan of Mason City once talked about the two questions government is often called on to answer: How and how much? How right she is.

How willing are we as citizens to possibly give up individual rights for the good of society as a whole? Ask any gun owner and you’ll get the answer to that.

OK, let’s try another possibility. What would it take if we decided we wanted to be the healthiest city possible? A few years ago, the city took part in a health initiative called Blue Zones that had an assortment of programs aimed at improving the health of individuals and, ultimately, the community as a whole.

It was financed primarily through private funds and had the support of then-mayor Eric Bookmeyer, the city council and many businesses, The program was administered enthusiastically locally by Angie Determan. Many good things occurred through Blue Zones but there was no lasting commitment to it and today, probably many people never heard of it.

Another recent challenge to a unified effort to be a healthy community has come with the pandemic and the resistance of some to get shots, wear masks or abide by social-distance recommendations. Sometimes, it boils down to: who do you trust?

So, back to the original question. What kind of “,,,iest city” do we want to be?

Here’s a thought. Why don’t we strive to be the Godliest? Who could object to abiding by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule, enjoying the “fruits of the spirit” (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control) – and encouraging others to do the same?

Some might say I used this column today to “sneak a preach” – and they would be right.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

