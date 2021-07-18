Skipper: What Alex Kuhn might have been

Could it be five years already. No, it couldn’t be.

But, yes it is, five years since the shocking news that spread across North Iowa of the death of City Councilman Alex Kuhn from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To this day it is a mystery as to why someone so young, so energetic and enthusiastic, and with so much potential could snuff it all out with the pulling of a trigger. He was 34 when he died on July 15, 2016.

He has been memorialized many times since then and a sculpture in his honor is in public view near the entrance to the Mason City Public Library.

The reason his legacy is so vivid for me today is not the anniversary of his death but the example of his life. With all the bickering, back-biting, walkouts and childish behavior in politics, never has there been more of need for more Alex Kuhns in public office.

He was elected to the City Council in 2011, just shy of his 30th birthday and was re-elected in 2015 when he was also named mayor pro tem.

He had a way of taking the lead on issues that is unusual for council members. Obviously, it takes a majority of the council to accomplish anything but Alex was not shy about being out front.