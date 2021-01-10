Skipper: We struggle with what we don't understand

So many lives have changed, including many kids in the U.S. who have not been in a classroom in nearly a year. What will the long-term effects be? I say to myself, “help me understand.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But there’s more. Hundreds of Americans ignored recommendations of health officials and traveled during the holiday season. I recently saw a Facebook posting from someone whose family had just returned from a vacation in Florida where they had a great time visiting friends. The posting included photos of the friends huddling together, without masks, smiling for the camera.

The person who posted the message and photos said the family wanted to do something positive, to get away from all the negativity of 2020, all of which is understandable. The trip was, in the words of the writer, “just what the doctor ordered.”

And I asked myself, “which doctor?” It certainly wasn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Michael Osterholm or any of the other leading scientists and health experts who have urged people to stay home. But everyone has to deal with the ordeal in their own way.

I realize my views on all of this are intensified by the tragic loss of a friend. But it is likely he was infected by someone he came in contact with who meant no harm.

So again, I say to myself, “help me understand.”