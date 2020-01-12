Skipper: We're witnessing a comeback

A friend of mine often uses the expression “help me understand this” on those occasions when we get into one of those deep coffee shop discussions on the meaning of life and other simple subjects.

That is exactly the thought I have as I witness the gradual transformation of Southbridge Mall from an ashpit of disappointments to perhaps once again becoming a jewel in the necklace of downtown Mason City.

The Mason City Bulls hockey team is now playing its home games in the Mason City Multipurpose Arena, described by Globe sportswriter Shane Lantz as a “palace.” Spectators who have seen many hockey games in many venues say Mason City’s is comparable to some of the finest arenas they have been in.

When was the last time anyone used “palace” and “downtown Mason City” in the same breath? And here’s the thing. You might never attend a hockey game. You may never set foot in the arena – but you have to appreciate what its presence means to your city. It means visitors. It means excitement. It means life. Downtown merchants know what it means.