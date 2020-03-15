Skipper: We're not all talk about development in Mason City

Take a tour with me in Mason City.

This won’t be the usual tour focusing on Meredith Willson, The Music Man Square, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Park Inn Hotel and Prairie-style architecture. You’ve probably seen all of that at one time or another and hopefully have appreciated it.

What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.

Those of us who have lived in Mason City for a long time were excited when construction began last year on the ice arena/multipurpose center downtown – because something was actually happening. There’s an old saying that “when all is said and done, it’s mostly said” and for many residents, Mason City has been an example of that for years.

Not anymore. C’mon take the tour.

For me, the Talon apartment complex south of the mall has been a great symbol of the renaissance taking place. In the winter, construction began with the elevator shaft sprouting up. There wasn’t much around it except barren ground, but there it was, standing tall, pointing upward. To me, it represented hope.