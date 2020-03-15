Skipper: We're not all talk about development in Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: We're not all talk about development in Mason City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Take a tour with me in Mason City.

This won’t be the usual tour focusing on Meredith Willson, The Music Man Square, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Park Inn Hotel and Prairie-style architecture. You’ve probably seen all of that at one time or another and hopefully have appreciated it.

What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.

Those of us who have lived in Mason City for a long time were excited when construction began last year on the ice arena/multipurpose center downtown – because something was actually happening. There’s an old saying that “when all is said and done, it’s mostly said” and for many residents, Mason City has been an example of that for years.

John Skipper mug 2

Skipper

Not anymore. C’mon take the tour.

For me, the Talon apartment complex south of the mall has been a great symbol of the renaissance taking place. In the winter, construction began with the elevator shaft sprouting up. There wasn’t much around it except barren ground, but there it was, standing tall, pointing upward. To me, it represented hope.

Have you driven by there recently? Construction has begun on what will be a $13 million, 133-unit apartment complex. So now, in addition to hope, it has a strong foundation to build on and workers putting it altogether.

Hope, strong foundation, workers. That’s a formula for success not only for the apartments but for the city as a whole.

But let’s continue the tour. Within eyesight of the apartments is the Econolodge, a 46-bed hotel on the site of a hotel that has been closed for years in which the property had become an eyesore. No more.

Last year, I mentioned that if I was going to open a store in Southbridge Mall, it would be at the entrance and I would sell flashlights so patrons could see their way through the darkened caverns.

Today, spawned by the construction and opening of the ice arena, several new businesses have opened up, including a miniature golf course, a kettle corn concession, a restaurant/bar and an axe-throwing recreation site. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be operating out of the mall and the DealerBuilt company has its offices there.

We need to leave the downtown area for a while and tour some of the other things going on. Kwik Star has opened on South Federal in the space formerly occupied by the Wooz Car Wash and the company is planning several other stores in North Iowa.

You’ve probably heard about the Bushel Boy tomato operation that will be opening on 43rd Street Southwest – but I invite you to drive by their location, not far from the Alliant Energy complex. It’s a $35 million project on 50 acres and will provide 50 new jobs. Take a look. I promise you it’s bigger than you imagined.

Two of our biggest industries continue to grow. Golden Grain Energy has completed a $23 million expansion project that helps eliminate a traffic snarl at the old entrance for trucks, adding five jobs to the payroll. And Kraft-Heinz has a $62 million, 5,000-square-foot expansion that means 32 new jobs.

The unfinished business that we’d like to see finished – and soon – is the Hyatt Place hotel that is to be built in the south lot of Southbridge and connected to The Music Man Square with a skywalk.

For more than six years, it has been an example of “when all is said and done…”

Let’s get ‘er done so we can continue to build on hope, strong foundation and workers.

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • 1

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

 John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November
Columnists

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November

Democrats have spent a considerable amount of time wringing their hands over the imperfections of their presidential candidates, which have become more pronounced as the field has narrowed. Now, with former Vice President Joe Biden rising phoenix-like to a commanding lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), much of the punditry has focused on the disdain young voters hold for President Barack ...

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction
Columnists

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction

It's hard to believe we've devoted so little of our memory to something that killed 50 million people. Once in a while, the 1918 flu epidemic pops up - like a plot point in the period TV drama "Downton Abbey." But in an age before instant communications, and in the midst of that vast man-made meat grinder of death called World War I, our exhausted species buried the epidemic along with its ...

Columnists

Commentary: What will it take for you to stop wearing wool?

Several years ago, there was a story about some sheep in England who learned that they could get across hoof-proof cattle grids simply by lying on their sides or backs and rolling over. Their reward was tasty flowers and vegetables in neighboring gardens. While the local townspeople weren't exactly thrilled by the sheep's ingenuity, I love this story because it illustrates how clever sheep ...

+3
Commentary: Elizabeth Warren was caught in the electability trap
Columnists

Commentary: Elizabeth Warren was caught in the electability trap

Are Americans ready for a woman president? The Democratic primaries suggest the answer is "no." Despite an initial field including four distinguished women, all senators with strong favorability ratings among Democratic voters, the field has already coalesced around two white men in their late 70s. There is good reason to assume this outcome results from gender bias. Indeed, research ...

+10
Commentary: How to help workers laid off in the coronavirus crisis
Columnists

Commentary: How to help workers laid off in the coronavirus crisis

  • Updated

The coronavirus is first and foremost a public health crisis, requiring a public health response. It is also an economic problem, potentially a severe one. With increasing numbers of people in quarantine, millions of Americans avoiding certain kinds of businesses, the canceling of large gatherings and investors obviously worried about the future, a coronavirus recession seems almost certain. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News