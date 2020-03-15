Skipper: We're not all talk about development in Mason City

Take a tour with me in Mason City.
This won’t be the usual tour focusing on Meredith Willson, The Music Man Square, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Park Inn Hotel and Prairie-style architecture. You’ve probably seen all of that at one time or another and hopefully have appreciated it.
What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.
Those of us who have lived in Mason City for a long time were excited when construction began last year on the ice arena/multipurpose center downtown – because something was actually happening. There’s an old saying that “when all is said and done, it’s mostly said” and for many residents, Mason City has been an example of that for years.
Not anymore. C’mon take the tour.
For me, the Talon apartment complex south of the mall has been a great symbol of the renaissance taking place. In the winter, construction began with the elevator shaft sprouting up. There wasn’t much around it except barren ground, but there it was, standing tall, pointing upward. To me, it represented hope.
Have you driven by there recently? Construction has begun on what will be a $13 million, 133-unit apartment complex. So now, in addition to hope, it has a strong foundation to build on and workers putting it altogether.
Hope, strong foundation, workers. That’s a formula for success not only for the apartments but for the city as a whole.
You have free articles remaining.
But let’s continue the tour. Within eyesight of the apartments is the Econolodge, a 46-bed hotel on the site of a hotel that has been closed for years in which the property had become an eyesore. No more.
Last year, I mentioned that if I was going to open a store in Southbridge Mall, it would be at the entrance and I would sell flashlights so patrons could see their way through the darkened caverns.
Today, spawned by the construction and opening of the ice arena, several new businesses have opened up, including a miniature golf course, a kettle corn concession, a restaurant/bar and an axe-throwing recreation site. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be operating out of the mall and the DealerBuilt company has its offices there.
We need to leave the downtown area for a while and tour some of the other things going on. Kwik Star has opened on South Federal in the space formerly occupied by the Wooz Car Wash and the company is planning several other stores in North Iowa.
You’ve probably heard about the Bushel Boy tomato operation that will be opening on 43rd Street Southwest – but I invite you to drive by their location, not far from the Alliant Energy complex. It’s a $35 million project on 50 acres and will provide 50 new jobs. Take a look. I promise you it’s bigger than you imagined.
Two of our biggest industries continue to grow. Golden Grain Energy has completed a $23 million expansion project that helps eliminate a traffic snarl at the old entrance for trucks, adding five jobs to the payroll. And Kraft-Heinz has a $62 million, 5,000-square-foot expansion that means 32 new jobs.
The unfinished business that we’d like to see finished – and soon – is the Hyatt Place hotel that is to be built in the south lot of Southbridge and connected to The Music Man Square with a skywalk.
For more than six years, it has been an example of “when all is said and done…”
Let’s get ‘er done so we can continue to build on hope, strong foundation and workers.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
I have a photo in my home taken several years ago of me and then-Councilman Alex Kuhn having cups of coffee together at the Jitters coffee sho…
There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.
Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms…
Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Silly me.
Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.