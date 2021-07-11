Skipper: We need more moments of 'the way it's supposed to be'

The recent July 4 holiday, with its fireworks, parades, picnics and patriotic music was also a good time for reflection on our society, our culture and our hopes.

Tara Beth Leach, a pastor from Illinois, provides food for thought in her book, Radiant Church, in which she says she hopes for a world of “No Mores.”

“No more racism, no more sorrow, no more oppression, no more misogyny, no more injustice, no more polarization, no more hatred, no more antagonisms.”

That is her list. My list would include no more lying; no more selfishness; no more arrogance; no more self-pity; no more viciousness, particularly in politics; no more greed; no more lust; no more lust for power or money.

In other words, more joy, less of everything else.

What’s on your list of “No Mores?”

There’s another way of looking at all of this in a positive way – by having appreciation for the good things in life and saying to ourselves, “This is the way it’s supposed to be.”