 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skipper: We need more moments of 'the way it's supposed to be'
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: We need more moments of 'the way it's supposed to be'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The recent July 4 holiday, with its fireworks, parades, picnics and patriotic music was also a good time for reflection on our society, our culture and our hopes.

Tara Beth Leach, a pastor from Illinois, provides food for thought in her book, Radiant Church, in which she says she hopes for a world of “No Mores.”

John Skipper

“No more racism, no more sorrow, no more oppression, no more misogyny, no more injustice, no more polarization, no more hatred, no more antagonisms.”

That is her list. My list would include no more lying; no more selfishness; no more arrogance; no more self-pity; no more viciousness, particularly in politics; no more greed; no more lust; no more lust for power or money.

In other words, more joy, less of everything else.

What’s on your list of “No Mores?”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s another way of looking at all of this in a positive way – by having appreciation for the good things in life and saying to ourselves, “This is the way it’s supposed to be.”

I was reminded of “the way it’s supposed to be” the other day when I ran into an old friend, Scott Bell, at Birdsall’s. We first met 25 years ago when I was the coordinator and he was the music chairman of the North Iowa Band Festival, an event that is still family-oriented, festive and fun.

Back in those days, I can remember standing in East Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon with the Band Festival still in full swing after the parade. I was surrounded by thousands of people listening to music, enjoying root beer floats, talking with friends and neighbors – everybody having a good time without regard to anyone’s skin color, sexual orientation or political ties. And I thought to myself, “this is the way it’s supposed to be.”

I get the same feeling when I hear beautiful patriotic music or stirring church hymns or being part of a crowd at high school sports events where everyone is rooting for someone, and not against them, and there is competition but there are no enemies – “the way it’s supposed to be.”

Have you had occasion recently, as I have, to be around family or friends you haven’t seen for a long time because of the pandemic? Perhaps, at long last, you experienced such fun and you thought to yourself, “this is the way it’s supposed to be.”

Frankly, I had that same feeling when I ran into Scott Bell at Birdsall’s. It was like taking all the good things in life – family, friends, fellowship, peace of mind – and adding ice cream to it. Ah yes, “this is the way it’s supposed to be.”

Here’s the deal. Let’s all work on accomplishing the “No Mores” in our lives and also appreciating the many moments when we have that special feeling because we’ve just experienced a moment of “the way it’s supposed to be.”

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: It is not political
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: It is not political

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News