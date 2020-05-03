Skipper: We keep looking for the positive

These are crazy times we’re living in, times when we wake up each day and hear the latest COVID-19 death toll and consider it progress if it’s less than yesterday’s.
We are asked to sacrifice individual freedoms for the good of the whole and we are growing increasingly tired of it. But for most of us, our everyday lives are comfortable compared to what hospital workers are going through.
Health care specialists face obvious risks as they try to protect us from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A former North Iowan who is now a physician in Massachusetts knows firsthand the agonizing dilemma doctors and nurses face every day because he finds himself engulfed in it. And he worries about trying to save lives in his work environment without going home and exposing his family to the deadly illness.
Dr. Asitha Jayawardena, a 2005 graduate of Mason City High School, says juggling these two basic moral issues – saving lives without endangering your family – are a daily drama for health care workers.
Jayawardena, the son of Dr. Harsha and Darshini Jayawardena, works in the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Massachusetts General Hospital as a pediatric specialist in ear, nose and throat ailments.
He recently wrote about these challenges, ones that today’s health care workers have never faced before, in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The emotional toll is enormous, according to Jayawardena.
He says “health care in the United States has been flipped upside down because of the pandemic” and he, like thousands of other medical professionals find themselves in the middle of it.
As a doctor, Jayawardena wants to be on the frontline of fighting the disease. But as a husband and father he worries. “I want to help fight the battle against this invisible enemy but I wonder: How do I not catch this disease?” he asks.
In his specialty, he is at particularly high risk for exposure and he is aware that many of his colleagues around the world have contracted COVID-19 and several have died. As an airway intervention specialist, he is likely to be exposed to a child with the virus every day.
Jaywardena asks himself: “Am I an asymptomatic carrier of the disease – potentially spreading it to all the children at my hospital who were born with complex airway problems?”
And what about after work?
“Every evening when I finally finish my day, my beautifully oblivious 17-month-old daughter is unabashed in her desire to hug me as soon as I walk through the door.” He said his challenge is to make it to the shower before she has a chance to touch him. He also worried about infecting his wife who was eight-months pregnant at the time he wrote the article.
His worst fears were realized when both his wife and daughter developed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. “I feel immense guilt at having burdened them with this horrible disease because of my career choices,” he said.
The craziness of the situation can create some crazy thoughts, said Dr. Jayawardena. He began to think about how if they both tested positive and then beat the disease, there might be a chance of immunity.
He thought about how their immunity would eliminate his deepest fear – causing harm to his family because of his work. But his wife and daughter both tested negative – great news for the family but putting to rest the doctor’s far-fetched idea for immunity.
“This previously preposterous shift in my own way of thinking echoes the chaos and rapid shifts of strategy that our country is making almost daily in our fight against this invisible beast,” he wrote.
“Like many clinicians, I am not quite sure what tomorrow will bring. For now, my tiny family and I go back to our own fight. Waiting for something positive.”
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
I have a photo in my home taken several years ago of me and then-Councilman Alex Kuhn having cups of coffee together at the Jitters coffee sho…
There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.
Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms…
Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Silly me.
Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!