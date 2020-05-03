Skipper: We keep looking for the positive

The emotional toll is enormous, according to Jayawardena.

He says “health care in the United States has been flipped upside down because of the pandemic” and he, like thousands of other medical professionals find themselves in the middle of it.

As a doctor, Jayawardena wants to be on the frontline of fighting the disease. But as a husband and father he worries. “I want to help fight the battle against this invisible enemy but I wonder: How do I not catch this disease?” he asks.

In his specialty, he is at particularly high risk for exposure and he is aware that many of his colleagues around the world have contracted COVID-19 and several have died. As an airway intervention specialist, he is likely to be exposed to a child with the virus every day.

Jaywardena asks himself: “Am I an asymptomatic carrier of the disease – potentially spreading it to all the children at my hospital who were born with complex airway problems?”

And what about after work?