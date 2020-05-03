Skipper: We keep looking for the positive
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: We keep looking for the positive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

These are crazy times we’re living in, times when we wake up each day and hear the latest COVID-19 death toll and consider it progress if it’s less than yesterday’s.

We are asked to sacrifice individual freedoms for the good of the whole and we are growing increasingly tired of it. But for most of us, our everyday lives are comfortable compared to what hospital workers are going through.

Health care specialists face obvious risks as they try to protect us from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former North Iowan who is now a physician in Massachusetts knows firsthand the agonizing dilemma doctors and nurses face every day because he finds himself engulfed in it. And he worries about trying to save lives in his work environment without going home and exposing his family to the deadly illness.

Dr. Asitha Jayawardena, a 2005 graduate of Mason City High School, says juggling these two basic moral issues – saving lives without endangering your family – are a daily drama for health care workers.

John Skipper mug 2

Skipper

Jayawardena, the son of Dr. Harsha and Darshini Jayawardena, works in the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Massachusetts General Hospital as a pediatric specialist in ear, nose and throat ailments.

He recently wrote about these challenges, ones that today’s health care workers have never faced before, in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The emotional toll is enormous, according to Jayawardena.

He says “health care in the United States has been flipped upside down because of the pandemic” and he, like thousands of other medical professionals find themselves in the middle of it.

As a doctor, Jayawardena wants to be on the frontline of fighting the disease. But as a husband and father he worries. “I want to help fight the battle against this invisible enemy but I wonder: How do I not catch this disease?” he asks.

Dr. Asitha Jayawardena

Dr. Asitha Jayawardena

In his specialty, he is at particularly high risk for exposure and he is aware that many of his colleagues around the world have contracted COVID-19 and several have died. As an airway intervention specialist, he is likely to be exposed to a child with the virus every day.

Jaywardena asks himself: “Am I an asymptomatic carrier of the disease – potentially spreading it to all the children at my hospital who were born with complex airway problems?”

And what about after work?

“Every evening when I finally finish my day, my beautifully oblivious 17-month-old daughter is unabashed in her desire to hug me as soon as I walk through the door.” He said his challenge is to make it to the shower before she has a chance to touch him. He also worried about infecting his wife who was eight-months pregnant at the time he wrote the article.

His worst fears were realized when both his wife and daughter developed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. “I feel immense guilt at having burdened them with this horrible disease because of my career choices,” he said.

The craziness of the situation can create some crazy thoughts, said Dr. Jayawardena. He began to think about how if they both tested positive and then beat the disease, there might be a chance of immunity.

He thought about how their immunity would eliminate his deepest fear – causing harm to his family because of his work. But his wife and daughter both tested negative – great news for the family but putting to rest the doctor’s far-fetched idea for immunity.

“This previously preposterous shift in my own way of thinking echoes the chaos and rapid shifts of strategy that our country is making almost daily in our fight against this invisible beast,” he wrote.

“Like many clinicians, I am not quite sure what tomorrow will bring. For now, my tiny family and I go back to our own fight. Waiting for something positive.”

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • 1

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings
Columnists

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings

Some lawmakers realized that sending an extra $600 per week to everyone who receives unemployment benefits would cause problems. That's why they tried to cap benefits at 100% of each workers' wages. They didn't get the cap. But they were right. Heritage Foundation economist Drew Gonshorowski and I have now modeled the impact of the "bonus" payment provisions and concluded that it will be even ...

Commentary: If Trump won't lead the world, others must
Columnists

Commentary: If Trump won't lead the world, others must

The gravest emergency to confront the U.S. in decades has fallen on the watch of a uniquely unfit president. At a time when the world should be looking to the White House for wisdom and leadership, it finds only Donald Trump's characteristic blend of incompetence and dishonesty. His musings last week about killing the virus by ingesting disinfectant were a gift to comedians, but as always with ...

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump

Some leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States have been on the phone with President Donald Trump in recent days. The encounters seem to promise political dividends for the president, and that could be a problem for the church. On April 17, Trump spoke with leaders of various faiths about when public worship might resume following the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 ...

Columnists

Commentary: The Supreme Court just restored another piece of Obamacare — years too late

  • Updated

Looks like health insurers will get their "bailout" after all. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Congress muffed the effort, led by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Tim Griffin (R-Ark.), to deny insurers the money Congress promised to pay them if they wound up shouldering an unexpected amount of risk in the fledgling Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges. Rubio famously labeled the law's ...

+8
Commentary: Overwhelmed by the COVID-19 data? Here are 8 rules for understanding the numbers
Columnists

Commentary: Overwhelmed by the COVID-19 data? Here are 8 rules for understanding the numbers

During the coronavirus epidemic, it's easy to become overwhelmed by data - confirmed cases, deaths per million, case-fatality rates, etc. They are imprecise numbers that are often misquoted or quoted out of context. This, in turn, generates political pronouncements, scientific observations and media punditry that is frequently wrong, but rarely uncertain. Obtaining accurate information can be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News