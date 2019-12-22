Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

And, in an effort to join in, have you ever found yourself about a half-a-clap off, where you’re not quite with the rest of them? You have to hesitate and try to get in the rhythm of the thing. Otherwise, it’s they clap, you clap, they clap, you clap until you just give up and fold your hands and listen.

Being out of rhythm can apply to a lot of other things related to music. What if the trumpet player or drummer is not in step with the rest of the band?

I’m not a musician but I think the rhythm principle applies to many other areas of life. We’ve all had days when we have felt like we were half a clap behind the rest of the world, haven’t we?

This whole concept came up recently in a conversation I had with a friend who, in his day, was a pretty good athlete. In high school, more than a few years ago, he was a pitcher on the baseball team. He said if the opposing team was going to get to him, they better do it early in the game, before he got into his rhythm. The same is true in professional baseball today.